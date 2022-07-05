A derogatory representation of Goddess Kaali has created a worldwide uproar among the Hindu community. A filmmaker, Leena Manimekalai, has released a poster of her upcoming documentary where Goddess Kaali has been shown smoking a cigarette. The poster has created huge controversy.

In today's DNA, Zee News' Rohit Ranjan makes an analysis of the double standards of civil society on the issue of defamation of different religions.

The Article 15 of the Indian constitution says that State Shall Not Discriminate Against Any Citizen on Grounds Only of Religion, Race, Caste, Sex, Place of Birth or Any of Them.

However, different religions are treated differently in the country. A recent example is the poster of Leena Manimekalai's move Kaali. It has been seen that such posters are often justified in the name of creative freedom.

If comments on Prophet Muhammad are not justified, how can someone justify the derogatory representation of Goddess Durga.

The documentary-in-question has been released in Canada - a nation that has supported Khalistani groups in past, and, has lectured India in the name of religious freedom.

The biggest irony is that the movie is produced under a social campaign called "Under The Tent". The campaign aims to educate people about different cultures. However, the documentary in question defames the Godess Kaali. The biggest question here is - what culture does the maker of this documentary wish to showcase by such portrayal.