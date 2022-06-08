DNA Exclusive: Islamic nations' hypocrisy exposed

Several Islamic nations have protested against a BJP spokesperson's comment on Prophet Mohammad that came during a TV debate. In total, 15 Muslim nations have registered their protests against India so far. However, the reaction from these many countries is a flabbergasting affair, as these nations kept mum on big issues that otherwise saw protests from the Indian Muslim community. These issues include CAA, Hijab row, scrapping on article 370 and so on.

Not only this, the biggest irony of this matter is that Islamic nations that are known for their partisan policies against minorities and women, and even the ones that till date have a monarchy, are lecturing India on equality and democracy.

In today's DNA, Zee News Editor In Chief Sudhir Chaudhary exposes the hypocrisy of several nations that made remarks on India's democratic and secular values. The list of nations that have protested against India includes Qatar, Kuwait, Iran, Pakistan, Maldives, Libya, Indoneshia, Jordan, Oman, UAE, Turkey and Saudi Arabia. Some of the governments and societies in these countries are known for their blatant discrimination against women and minorities.

For example, Afghanistan is a country where even news anchors are forced to wear a Burqa and minorities have almost no rights compared to those who practice Islam. Qatar, for example, has lectured in India on religious equality. However, in Qatar itself, a person can be jailed even for promoting other religions.

Same is the case with Saudi Arabia - a nation that gives its citizenship only to Muslims. In Iran, adopting to a different religion amounts to capital punishment. All in all, there all these nations have much reforms to do in their own system when it comes to democracy and religious freedom

Watch DNA with Sudhir Chaudhary to understand in detail the reasons behind Islamic nations' protests against India.