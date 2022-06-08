हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
DNA with Sudhir Chaudhary

DNA Exclusive: Islamic nations' hypocrisy exposed

Zee News Editor In Chief Sudhir Chaudhary exposes the hypocrisy of Islamic nations that made remarks on India's democratic and secular values.  

DNA Exclusive: Islamic nations&#039; hypocrisy exposed
Zee News Editor In Chief Sudhir Chaudhary.
Play

Several Islamic nations have protested against a BJP spokesperson's comment on Prophet Mohammad that came during a TV debate. In total, 15 Muslim nations have registered their protests against India so far. However, the reaction from these many countries is a flabbergasting affair, as these nations kept mum on big issues that otherwise saw protests from the Indian Muslim community. These issues include CAA, Hijab row, scrapping on article 370 and so on.

Not only this, the biggest irony of this matter is that Islamic nations that are known for their partisan policies against minorities and women, and even the ones that till date have a monarchy, are lecturing India on equality and democracy.

In today's DNA, Zee News Editor In Chief Sudhir Chaudhary exposes the hypocrisy of several nations that made remarks on India's democratic and secular values. The list of nations that have protested against India includes Qatar, Kuwait, Iran, Pakistan, Maldives, Libya, Indoneshia, Jordan, Oman, UAE, Turkey and Saudi Arabia. Some of the governments and societies in these countries are known for their blatant discrimination against women and minorities.

For example, Afghanistan is a country where even news anchors are forced to wear a Burqa and minorities have almost no rights compared to those who practice Islam. Qatar, for example, has lectured in India on religious equality. However, in Qatar itself, a person can be jailed even for promoting other religions.

Same is the case with Saudi Arabia - a nation that gives its citizenship only to Muslims. In Iran, adopting to a different religion amounts to capital punishment. All in all, there all these nations have much reforms to do in their own system when it comes to democracy and religious freedom

Watch DNA with Sudhir Chaudhary to understand in detail the reasons behind Islamic nations' protests against India. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
DNA with Sudhir ChaudharyBJP leader remarks on Prophet MohammadBJP leader statement on Prophet Mohammad
Next
Story

Weather update- Delhi continues to reel under heatwave; Monsoon to reach national capital by June 28

Must Watch

PT1M50S

DNA: Al-Qaeda threatens India over remarks on Prophet Muhammad