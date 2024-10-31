The notorious Lawrence Bishnoi, whose gang has previously threatened high-profile celebrities like Salman Khan, is now facing a threat on his own life.

In an exclusive report, Zee News has revealed that rival gangster Kaushal Chaudhary is plotting to eliminate Lawrence Bishnoi, with connections for this plan allegedly extending as far as the United States.

Chaudhary, like Bishnoi, has established a powerful network of shooters and is reportedly raising funds to execute his plans against the Bishnoi gang. To support his operation, Chaudhary has even enlisted a trusted lieutenant. In today episode of DNA, Zee News reveals about the potential threat to Lawrence Bishnoi.

Who is Kaushal Chaudhary, the Rival Gangster?

Kaushal Chaudhary, a criminal who started with small offenses in the Delhi-NCR region, is currently incarcerated at Bhondsi Jail. Despite his imprisonment, Chaudhary has managed to coordinate an elaborate plan to challenge Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang.

According to sources, the first evidence of Chaudhary’s intentions emerged from an incident on September 27, where shots were fired at a businessman in Delhi’s Rani Bagh area. Investigations revealed that the businessman was the target of a ₹15 crore extortion demand, and the shooters, upon arrest, were found to be connected to Chaudhary's gang.

U.S.-Based Associate Pawan Shaukeen

A pivotal figure in Chaudhary's plan against Bishnoi is Pawan Shaukeen, a major associate based in Sacramento, USA, who has been managing Chaudhary's gang operations from abroad.

Shaukeen’s style closely resembles the Bishnoi gang’s methods; like Bishnoi’s associates, he recruits shooters through local contacts. His involvement in arms trafficking enables him to supply his network with weapons—a skill that has made him an essential partner for Chaudhary in his mission to challenge Bishnoi.



The roots of the rivalry between Lawrence Bishnoi and Kaushal Chaudhary trace back to the aftermath of the Siddhu Moosewala murder. During the NIA’s interrogation, Bishnoi reportedly confessed to his animosity toward Chaudhary.

Zee News has obtained exclusive documents that detail Bishnoi's “hit list,” with Chaudhary’s name appearing alongside other targets, including Bollywood actor Salman Khan and Moosewala’s former manager, Sagunpreet. The document, which bears Bishnoi’s signature, indicates Chaudhary as a direct threat to Bishnoi’s dominance.

Potential for Gang Warfare in Delhi

Given the escalating tensions between the Bishnoi and Chaudhary gangs, authorities fear a violent gang war could erupt in Delhi, similar to the infamous gang battles in Mumbai. If Chaudhary and Shaukeen continue their operations and their feud with Bishnoi intensifies, a bloody conflict may be imminent in the national capital.