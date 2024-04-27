DNA Exclusive: Looming Bomb Threat In West Bengal Amidst Lok Sabha Polls

New Delhi: Amidst the hustle and bustle of Lok Sabha Elections, West Bengal is facing a new threat as bombs and weapons have been recovered by the CBI in its raid near the house of Sandeshkhali's don Shahjahan Sheikh. During the raid, a large amount of high-tech arms and bombs were recovered. To deal with the matter, teams of the National Security Guards (NSG) and Bengal police were included in the operations took action to defuse the bomb with the help of robots.

In between the Lok Sabha Election, receiving these weapons is not only a challenge for the security of the state but also for transparent elections. This matter is also related to national security because Sandeshkhali falls in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal and this district of West Bengal connects to the border of Bangladesh.

The weapons found in Sandeshkhali belong to foreigners. It is suspected that these foreign weapons have been brought through smuggling. Because of this, these weapons are also being linked to cross-border terrorism. This information is also being received from the sources that NIA can also get involved in its investigation.