DNA Exclusive: MEA e-mail server hacked - biggest ever cyber-attack in India

In a big threat to national security, the e-mail server of Ministry of External Affairs was recently hacked, Zee News' exclusive investigation has revealed. Apparently, the hack is the biggest-ever cyber-attack to the country's national security. The Ministry of External has also confirmed the security breach.

In today's DNA, Zee News' Rohit Ranjan makes an analysis of the biggest cyber-attack on national security.

Here are the four top aspects related to the exclusive investigations:

- A hacker, active on the Dark Web, hacked the E-Mail server of the foreign affairs ministry.

- The confidential E-mails of the foreign ministry are now available for 'sale' on Dark Web.

- The e-mail IDs and passwords of at least 15 senior officials of the ministry have been leaked on Dark-Web.

- The foreign ministry data is available for sale at a price between Rs 6 Lakhs - Rs 22 Lakhs.

- The Central agencies have launched a detailed probe in the case.

Zee News journalist Shivank Mishra enquired for the cost of Foreign Ministry's data. The hackers quoted Rs 21.80 Lakhs for full access to the website. The hackers demanded Rs 6 Lakhs for confidential e-mail ID data. The hackers claimed that they have access to as much as 25 GB data of the foreign ministry.

The hacker even shared email conversations between the senior officials of the ministry and their counterparts from foreign nations. Later, in its investigation, Zee News discovered that the hacker was most-probably operating from North Korea.

Watch DNA with Rohit Ranjan for complete analysis of India's biggest cyber-attack ever.

