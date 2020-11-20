DNA Exclusive: Myth of male bastion explained through 6 chapters of life on International Men's Day

New Delhi: International Men's Day is celebrated across the world on November 19, with the purpose of encouraging those men who contribute to the well being of society. The day is also dedicated to creating awareness about the health of men and various kinds of discrimination against them also form part of discussions in different parts of the world. Most of us, however, are not aware of the fact such a day is celebrated internationally for men.

On this day, we should know that of all suicides committed across the world, 76 percent are men. Males also constitute 85 percent of the homeless, and of the total number of people murdered in the world, 70 percent are men, while 40 percent of the total number of global domestic violence victims are males. Jail term awarded to men is also 64 percent more than that of women.

Males constitute 92 percent of the deaths during work at the workplace. If women and men commit the same crime, the chances of males getting jail term are three to four times more than females. Despite these facts, men are surrounded by a lie that they live with for their lifetime. The popular belief that men do not feel pain, boys do not cry, men do not have depression, those who are depressed are weak, or be a man, girls like tough boys, in fact, scuttle the real personality of menfolk.

On the contrary, if they are asked that there is nothing wrong in crying, it's Ok to Cry, you don't have to be always strong, your aim of life is not to prove yourself, asking for help is not a sign of weakness, you don't have to bear the burden alone, and you have equal right to express your emotions like a woman. To understand these things better, we should look at variegated roles that men play during their entire life, but they fail to get the due respect.

According to research conducted in Holland, a woman cries 30 to 64 times a year, while men only shed tears 6 to 17 times. The Indian Journal of Community Medicine, however, says that 53 percent of men between the age group of 21 to 49 years face violence because they are male. According to the National Crime Records Bureau, 7 percent of men commit suicide because of unemployment and lack of money.

In old age, men face different kinds of problems. In India, 1.80 crore elderly people are homeless, and of these majority are men. Many older men are thrown out of their homes by their children. Still, the common belief is that men do not feel pain, while the truth is that they too pass through it. Rather, they don't show their sufferings.

In every situation, a man strives hard to provide all the comforts to his family. Men are accused of being strict and insensitive, but if you understand the phases a man go through from young age to old age, then you will understand him correctly.

Here are six chapters of life that hide the saga of every man.

1. Men are judged by the numbers they get, no one sees their efforts

2. Men are forced to forget their dreams to fulfill the responsibility of their family

3. Men are expected to prove themselves extraordinary, while there is nothing wrong with being ordinary.

4. The personality of men is groomed in such a way that they are reluctant to embrace even their parents.

5. Men do love their children but they are often not able to express it.

6. When men want to cry, they are told that men do not cry.

The truth is that mos of menfolk want to cry and when they are unable to do so, they often fall prey to mental troubles. About 15 percent of men in India have some or the other mental problem, and these problems sometimes become the cause of their suicide.

While discussing the problem of men, the case of Sushant Singh Rajput's death is quite relevant. A lot was discussed about his untimely death on the news channels, but the reason behind his death is yet to be ascertained. Sushant Singh Rajput often wore a black T-shirt which was imprinted with Schrodinger's Smiley, which expressed happiness and sadness simultaneously.

Sushant was well-versed and was keenly interested in science and used to read and write about such things that many people don't know. Schrodinger's smiley is one such example. Erwin Schrodinger was a Quantum physicist from Austria. Schrodinger's smiley is based on one of the experiments of the Austrian physicist.

November 19 is also International Philosophy Day, therefore, we should try to understand the life of man from the perspective of philosophy. It is often said that every man should have the qualities of a woman, An ideal man, therefore, ought to be considerate and compassionate, besides having respect for women.