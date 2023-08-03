DNA Exclusive: Nuh Violence Sheds Light On Haryana's Security Situation

NEW DELHI: The recent outbreak of violence in Nuh district, Haryana, has exposed the prevailing security vulnerabilities in the state. During a press conference held today, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar openly acknowledged the impossibility of ensuring the safety of every individual. His remarks, reminiscent of a defeated demeanour, raised concerns among the public, as it implied that guaranteeing the safety of Haryana's population is beyond the capabilities of the state's security apparatus.

In the wake of the violent incidents, the people of Haryana were expecting reassurance and concrete actions from their Chief Minister. However, Khattar's candid admission left them disheartened, as he indicated that the safety of the state's 2.8 crore residents cannot be guaranteed by the mere presence of 50 to 60 thousand police personnel. Consequently, it appears that the responsibility for personal safety now falls on the shoulders of the people themselves.

Manohar Lal Khattar, Chief Minister of Haryana



The Chief Minister's acknowledgement of his limitations in preventing violence has led to questions about his nine-year tenure and the efficacy of his administration. Several incidents during his rule have exemplified the state's law and order challenges, and now, such statements have further fuelled public dissatisfaction.

Instances of the government's inability to contain violence have been evident in various incidents: -

- The recent violence in Nuh.

- Failure during the 2014 Ram Rahim arrest.

- Inability to control the 2016 Jat reservation violence.

- Powerlessness during the 2017 Ram Rahim sentencing violence.

These incidents align with Khattar's statements during the press conference, raising concerns about his ability to protect the state's populace.

Assurance Of Compensation

Interestingly, while Khattar admits to his inability to personally ensure public safety, he has confidently assured compensation for victims of violence. The irony lies in the fact that the funds for compensation come from the very citizens whose safety remains uncertain.

Public Discontent

The public is now questioning the rationale behind having a Chief Minister who acknowledges the state's inability to protect them yet promises compensation for their losses.

In-Depth Analysis

The recent violence in Nuh has ignited concerns about the state's security apparatus, and the Chief Minister's candid remarks have raised questions about the effectiveness of his administration. While Khattar assures compensation for victims, the need for greater accountability and proactive measures to ensure public safety remains an urgent concern. Watch tonight's episode of DNA with Sourabh Raj Jain to understand what triggered the communal violence in Haryana's Nuh and the utter failure of the ML Khattar govt to control the situation.