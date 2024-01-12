NEW DELHI: In a remarkable display of devotion and commitment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has commenced an 11-day penance ahead of the grand Ram Temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya. This spiritual endeavour holds immense significance as millions of devout Hindus eagerly anticipate the opportunity to witness the divine presence in the temple. The construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya is a culmination of generations' dreams and patience. Today, we stand witness to the struggles faced by those who fought for the temple's existence, saw legal battles unfold, and are now on the brink of witnessing the consecration and installation of Lord Ram's idol.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will serve as the host for the consecration ceremony on January 22, has actively immersed himself in the preparations. Over the next 11 days, he will adhere to specific rituals and observances outlined by scriptures, reflecting the deep spiritual significance of the occasion.

During this period, Prime Minister Modi will engage in various spiritual practices as guided by the rules associated with the consecration ceremony. Mithilesh Nandani Sharan, an expert in Hinduism, highlights that these practices are aimed at purifying the mind, speech, and action.

Commencing the penance in Nashik, Maharashtra, Prime Minister Modi visited the revered Shri Kalaram Temple in Panchvati today. Panchvati holds historical importance as it was a significant part of Lord Ram's exile. The Prime Minister's connection with this sacred site underscores the depth of his commitment to the spiritual journey ahead.

As the nation witnesses Prime Minister Modi's spiritual sojourn, we invite you to join us tonight on DNA with anchor Sourabh Raaj Jain. Delve deeper into the profound meaning behind the penance and gain insights into the upcoming consecration of the Ram temple. Don't miss this opportunity to understand the spiritual significance of this momentous occasion.