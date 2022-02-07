DNA Exclusive: PM Narendra Modi's most 'entertaining' speech

In what can be termed as his most 'entertaining address' in recent times, PM Narendra Modi today ripped into Opposition over a number of issue during his motion of thanks address to the President. During the speech, PM Modi made a number of pointers that must have offended the Gandhi-Nehru family.

In today's DNA, Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary analyses PM Modi's blistering Lok Sabha address that was no less than "hitting a double century in a 20-20 game."

During his address, PM Narendra Modi came down heavily on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his address in the House a day ago. The Prime Minister said that while Gandhi makes fun of programmes like Make In India, country's youth is making fun of Rahul Gandhi.

The Prime Minister said that Congress' leaders' statements and attitude indicate that the grand old party has decided not to come to power atleast for the next 100 years.

He also said that Congress, now a marginalised party in the country, has become the leader of Tukde-Tukde gang. The Prime Minister further mentioned an address by the country's first PM Jawaharlal Nehru on inflation. In this address, Jawaharlal Nehru had said that many factors, including internal disturbances in countries like Korea, are responsible for inflation in India.

PM Narendra Modi listed a number of states where the Congress, once thrown out of power by people, was never able make a comeback. PM Narendra Modi, during his address, said that his address is meant to entertain all. The readers may also entertain themselves with Prime Minister's speech during the day.

