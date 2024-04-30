Advertisement
DNA Exclusive: Political Slugfest On Reservation Ahead Of 3rd Phase of LS Polls

In Today's DNA, Zee News anchor Sourabh Raaj Jain analysed the ongoing political slugfest over the issue of reservation in the country ahead of the third phase of Lok Sabha elections.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Apr 30, 2024, 11:33 PM IST|Source: Bureau
In the ongoing election discourse, two distinct narratives concerning reservation policies have emerged nationwide. The BJP alleges that the Congress is covertly advocating for religious reservation for Muslims, citing pilot projects in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh as evidence while the Congress claims that the saffron party is trying to scrap the reservation for SCs and STs.

According to the BJP, Muslim reservation is purportedly an undisclosed component of the Congress's agenda, reflective of its hidden ideological leanings. Conversely, the Congress is projecting a scenario wherein a potential third term for the BJP government would lead to the cessation of SC/ST reservation, potentially necessitating the party's quest for 400 seats. Furthermore, the Congress argues that privatization poses a threat to existing reservation structures.

However, the Congress's stance has faced setbacks with the emergence of a fake video involving Home Minister Amit Shah. The video, upon which the Congress had relied to justify its reservations about the BJP's intentions, has been debunked, leading to allegations against Congress and other opposition parties for disseminating false information, resulting in the filing of FIRs.

