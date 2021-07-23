DNA Exclusive: Reality of wannabe politicians posing as farmers to play fake ‘sansad’

New Delhi: Two kilometers away from India’s Parliament, a fake Parliament of farmers was created today in which some fake MPs participated. The two persons leading the campaign – Rakesh Tikait and Yogendra Yadav – who are harbouring an ambition of going into the real parliament for a long time, used innocent farmers to achieve their dreams.

Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary on Thursday (July 22) exposed the reality of the politicians who are misleading farmers in order to satisfy their own personal ambitions.

The people of Delhi are very scared of this fake Parliament. They still remember the events of January 26, when these so-called farmers indulged in violence and captured the Red Fort.

The Delhi police have allowed farmers sitting on the Singhu border to protest against agricultural laws at Jantar Mantar till August 9. The police have also clarified that only 200 people can participate in it. Apart from this, to ensure the safety of the people of Delhi, six companies of the Paramilitary Forces have been deployed.

Samyukt Kisan Morcha claims that 200 leaders of 40 farmer organisations are participating in this “Kisan Sansad”. But upon a closer look, only two prominent faces can be seen - Rakesh Tikait and Yogendra Yadav.

Notably, both these persons have contested elections and lost.

Rakesh Tikait’s home constituency is Muzaffarnagar of Uttar Pradesh. He contested his first election from Khatauli Vidhan Sabha seat in 2007. He lost so badly, he had to forfeit his deposit.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Tikait contested from Amroha constituency. He lost his deposit again.

So, the man who calls himself a great leader of the farmers of the country could not even manage support his own constituency.

However, even after these defeats, his desire to go to the Legislative Assembly or the Parliament never ended. And when he could not make it to the real parliament, he made a fake one.

Yogendra Yadav is considered a “campaign expert” because he is present in every other movement.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Yogendra Yadav was playing for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's team. He contested from Gurugram Lok Sabha seat in Haryana. He got only 4 per cent votes. Today Yadav has become the Speaker of the fake parliament.

During the Shaheen Bagh protests, Yadav had become an expert on citizenship law. He has now become an expert on farmers' issues.

Meanwhile, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar once again offered talks to these farm leaders. But despite this, Rakesh Tikait said that the movement will now go on till 2024.

The truth is that this movement may never end. Even if the government repeals the farm laws, these people will agitate for some other cause like the repeal of the Citizenship Amendment Act or the restoration of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. It is because their movement is just an excuse to fulfill their personal ambitions.

Live TV