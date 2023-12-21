DNA Exclusive: Revamped Crime Laws to Ensure Genuine Justice

New Delhi: Until recently, the courts in the country relied on three British-era laws for crime punishment and evidence, namely the Indian Penal Code (IPC) of 1860, the Code of Criminal Procedure (CRPC) of 1898, and the Indian Evidence Code (IEC) of 1872. However, these laws have now undergone comprehensive changes under new names. In today's DNA, Zee News anchor Sourabh Raaj Jain analysed the recently introduced criminal bills, which replace laws established over a century ago during colonial rule.

The Indian Penal Code of 1860 is renamed as the 'Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita' 2023. Simultaneously, the 1898 Code of Criminal Procedure will adopt the name 'Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita' 2023. Additionally, the 1872 Indian Evidence Code will now be referred to as the 'Bharatiya Sakshya Sanhita' 2023.

The British introduced these three laws, and they were extensively misused against Indian freedom fighters. Despite seventy-six years of independence, no alterations were made to the oppressive rules within these laws. Many of these rules had become irrelevant in contemporary times. Consequently, the Central Government has introduced significant changes to the laws concerning the punishment and evidence of these crimes, providing a fresh and applicable framework for the country.

The new law, Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita 2023, has streamlined the previous Indian Penal Code (IPC), reducing the sections from 511 to 358. Notably, 175 sections from the IPC have been revised and incorporated into the new law, while 9 new sections have been introduced, leading to the abolishment of 19 sections from the IPC.

The Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita introduces punishments for 21 new crimes, including provisions for offenses such as organized crime, Hit & Run, and mob lynching. Additionally, the time limit for punishment has been extended in 41 crimes, fines have been increased in 82 crimes, and there is now a provision for community service in 25 crimes.

Similarly, the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), which previously had 484 sections, has expanded to 531 sections in the new law, known as the 'Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita'. Out of these, 177 sections of the CrPC have been amended, 9 new sections have been incorporated, and 14 old sections have been removed. Notably, the new law allows for video conferencing during interrogation until trial, a provision absent in the previous legislation.