NEW DELHI: Today, the entire nation is embroiled in discussions over Uttarakhand's Uniform Civil Code (UCC), symbolizing equal civil rights. In a significant move, Uttarakhand's Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami introduced the UCC bill in the Legislative Assembly. Once implemented, the UCC in Uttarakhand will ensure uniform regulations for certain special cases across all religions. However, Muslim leaders and religious scholars continue to oppose UCC, arguing that the bill infringes upon personal laws.

Tonight on DNA, we delve into the regulations concerning marriage, divorce, property rights, and live-in relationships under the UCC. Additionally, we will also try to address the concerns raised by Muslim religious leaders, who are opposing the UCC bill due to its conflict with practices like polygamy, child marriage, and 'halala'.

After Goa, Uttarakhand is poised to become the second state in the country to enact a Uniform Civil Code. Despite scepticism regarding the constitutional legitimacy of such a move, Uttarakhand has pursued this course of action within the framework of the law.

In India, legal proceedings encompass both criminal and civil cases. Civil cases often highlight disparities in treatment across different religious communities. For instance, laws regarding marriage differ for Hindus and Muslims, necessitating personal laws. With the introduction of the UCC, Uttarakhand aims to abolish these discrepancies, encompassing various aspects such as marriage, divorce, live-in relationships, children born out of wedlock, and property inheritance rights.

Traditionally, laws governing marriage and inheritance were delineated in the Marriage Act or personal laws. However, the UCC challenges these norms by ensuring equal treatment, irrespective of gender or marital status. Despite some controversies, the UCC strives to modernize legal frameworks, particularly concerning live-in relationships and property inheritance.

One contentious aspect of the UCC is its provision granting women in live-in relationships rights akin to those of wives. While traditionally, individuals in live-in relationships had the freedom to separate at any time, the UCC brings regulations similar to those governing traditional marriages.

In India, patrilineal inheritance is deeply entrenched, favouring sons over daughters in Hindu families. However, the UCC seeks to rectify this bias by ensuring equal inheritance rights for both sons and daughters in Hindu families. This move marks a significant departure from traditional practices prevalent in other religious communities.

The Uniform Civil Code represents a paradigm shift towards ensuring equal rights for all citizens, regardless of their religious affiliations. It promises to be a watershed moment in India's social fabric, fostering inclusivity and gender equality. Join us tonight on DNA as Zee News anchor Saurabh Raaj Jain delves deeper into this controversial subject, providing insights and perspectives from various stakeholders.