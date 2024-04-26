DNA Exclusive: 'Sharia' Takes Centerstage In Phase-3 Election Campaign

New Delhi: As Lok Sabha polls are taking place across the country, today the word 'Sharia' holds the number one place in the debates during the campaign. Sharia in Arabic means 'Rashta', which emphasises the style of Islamic living. It is not Islamic law, but doctrine and is considered as the code of conduct of Islamic life. This term sparked out especially when Union Minister Amit Shah slammed Congress for the manifesto and alleged that no law can be made in the country based on religion.

In today's DNA, Sourabh Raaj Jain analysed how 'Sharia' has entered the poll campaign this year.

Union Minister Amit Shah held a rally in Madhya Pradesh ahead of the third phase of elections. While addressing the people, Shah showed his anger at Congress on their manifesto. He asked questions to Congress on their promise to take forward personal law. He said that Congress wanted to run the country according to Sharia law.

While Congress often accused the BJP of trying to make India a 'Hindu Rashtra', now the saffron party has hit back saying that the grand old party wants to run India through Sharia law. This comes after the BJP sharpened its barb on the Congress over former PM Manmohan Singh's statement that minorities, particularly Muslims, have the first right to resources.