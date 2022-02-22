DNA Exclusive: Silence on Hindutva activist's death

The Constitution of India gives equal rights to every citizen of the country. When a person is killed, the charges and punishment slapped on the culprit are same - regardless of his religion or caste. The law in this nation treats everyone as equal citizen. So, in this country, the rights that a Bajrang Dal activist holds are similar to the rights of a PFI activist. However - a deep silence is observed among certain people in media and public personalities when a person from the other side is killed.

In today's DNA, Zee News Editor-In-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary analyses the double standards of so-called activists and mediapersons that were exposed post the killing of a 23-year-old Bajrang Dal activist in Karnataka's Kalaburgi.

Harsha's killing was a mob lynching.

However, for some people, it is not as horrendous as other previous mob-lynching incidents. The reason for this hypocrisy is - that even mob-lynchings have been kept in the categories of "Good Mob Lynching" and "Bad Mob Lynchings" in India.

Harsha was associated with Hindutva organisation Bajrang Dal. For the past few days, he was actively campaigning in support of the Hijab ban in educational institutions in the state. As per the inputs, Harsha was receiving continuous threats over his active support for Hijab ban in the state.

The incident took place in Karnataka's Shivamogga district at around 9 pm on February 20. As per the initial inputs, 4-5 people attacked Harsha in Shivamogga.

Some of the other localites helped Harsha's killers escape from the place of incident. During the attack, some people were also heard raising communal slogans.

However, the investigation is in its initial stages at the moment and poolice is not making any official statement.

