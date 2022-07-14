In a sensational development, five persons have been arrested in Bihar's capital Patna for indulging in anti-national activities. The five people were arrested following raids in the Phulwari Sharif area, which also led to the recovery of several incriminating documents, including PFI`s `Mission 2047`.

In today's DNA, Zee News' Rohit Ranjan makes an analysis of the conspiracy to divide India again in the year 2047.

The Patna Police has arrested Athar Parvez and Mohammed Jalaluddin -- a retired sub-inspector from Jharkhand -- from the Phulwari Sharif area. Later, three more individuals -- Margoob Danish, Arman Malik and Shabbir -- were arrested.\

They were allegedly running a terror module and were engaged in brainwashing the Muslim youth. Parvez is said to be a member of the banned Students` Islamic Movement of India (SIMI), who was providing training to the youth.

Manzar, Athar`s brother, had been arrested earlier in connection with the 2013 Gandhi Maidan bomb blast during then Prime Ministerial candidate Narendra Modi`s `Hunkar` rally.

Mohammed Jalaluddin is also said to be a member of SIMI. The police have claimed that the accused tried to execute a terror strike during Modi`s rally.

The police have recovered sensational documents from Jalaluddin and Parvez in which it has been written that they will make India an Islamic state by 2047.

On the pretext of providing physical training to the youth, the accused were brainwashing them in Patna. They were allegedly provoking Muslim youth against the Hindus. The probe has now been handed over to National Investigative Agency.

The PFI, however, said that it never published any objectionable documents and said that things were being planted.

