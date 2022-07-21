Presidential Election 2022: India’s newest and 15th President Draupadi Murmu has scripted history on Thursday after she became the first tribal woman to hold the highest constitutional post. Murmu’s humble background and personal turbulences are not news. Her journey from Rairangpur, a small village in Odisha to the top residence of India ‘Rashtrapati Bhawan’, has been nothing but a truly inspiring tale for every individual who aspires to achieve his dreams without any stronghold in the system. She exemplifies the power of a common woman, who can surmount all struggles and hurdles to make her way in a man’s world.

In today's DNA, Zee News' Rohit Ranjan shares Draupadi Murmu's moving life journey, full of ups and down, the tragedies and losses she suffered. Will shed light on her background and family and lastly, how Murmu's election is a significant and calculated political move by the BJP.

Draupadi Murmu: True exemplar of strength

Many might not know but Draupadi Murmu witnessed several tragedies in her lifetime including the death of two young sons and her husband. She lost her younger son to a fatal road accident when he was just 25.

Murmu had three children - two sons and a daughter - with her husband Shyam Charan Murmu. According to news reports, one of her sons died under mysterious circumstances in 2009 while her second son passed away in a road accident three years later.

She had lost her husband earlier because of cardiac arrest. Murmu's daughter Itishree works in a bank in Odisha.

It has been reported that Murmu suffered from depression and anxiety at one point but she decided to rise above her personal tragedies and dedicated her life to social reform and public service. For this purpose, Murmu took the spiritual road to come out of her despair and associated herself with the BrahmKumari group.

She is known to be a great preacher and practiioner of meditation.

Draupadi Murmu: Background

Draupadi Murmu becoming the President signifies the true beauty of Indian democracy. Murmu who lives in a small house in Mayurbhanj, Odisha, will now live in the hundreds of acres of Rashtrapati Bhavan. Draupadi Murmu, 64, currently lives in a simple house in the Mayurbhanj district of Odisha. This two-storey house has only 6 rooms. And this house is not in any VVIP area. Rather, these houses are in a simple residential area, where most middle-class families and common people live.

How Draupadi Murmu’s election is a big leap for BJP?

Nominating Draupadi Murmu is a calculated master stroke by the BJP. It must be noted that Assembly Elections are to be held in 9 states next year i.e. in the year 2023. Of these, 86.15 in Meghalaya, 86.5 in Nagaland, 31.8 in Tripura, 7 in Karnataka, 30.6 in Chhattisgarh, 21.1 in Madhya Pradesh, 94.4 in Mizoram, 13.5 in Rajasthan and 9.3 percent in Telangana are of the tribal community.

That is, out of the 9 states where the Legislative Assembly elections are to be held next year, there are 6 states where the population of the tribal community is more than 20 per cent.

Simply put, by making Draupadi Murmu the President, the BJP has made a champion move to master the votes of these communities.

Watch today's episode of DNA to know more about India's first tribal woman president.