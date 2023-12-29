There are many political parties in the country, which start as organizations for a purpose, but with time they start following the dictates of a powerful person or family. Such family-centric and individual-centric political parties gradually lose the trust of their workers, and the basic ideology of the party is also left behind.

For example, you can take the country's oldest party, Congress. This party was started as an organization with the demand for the independence of the country. However, after independence, this party gradually remained confined to the Gandhi family. The same is the condition of the Janata Dal-United of Bihar. JDU was also a party started as an organization for a purpose whose objective was to free Bihar from Jungle Raj. Jungle Raj means freeing Bihar from RJD rule. However, today, the JDU is sitting in the lap of the RJD.

Today JDU has become a party centered around one person. This is being said because it seems that now there is only one leader in this party, who is Nitish Kumar. He is also the CM of Bihar and also the President of JDU. Actually, today JDU President Lalan Singh has resigned from his post. Nitish Kumar has been elected as the new president.

It seems that JDU has no face as party president. Political experts say that since Nitish Kumar became the President for the first time, the remote of all the people who became the President thereafter remained with Nitish Kumar only. Be it RCP Singh or Lalan Singh, Nitish Kumar had the final say on the decisions to sack them. So to say, both these people were presidents, but on many occasions, the decisions of these people were changed by Nitish Kumar. The history of JDU shows that Nitish Kumar has completely controlled his party for the last several years.

The advantage Nitish Kumar has got from this is that apart from him, no other leader has emerged in the entire party. Leaders who were of his stature were gradually sidelined. Nitish Kumar has kept JDU as his personal party. In which, the entire party contests the election to make him the Chief Minister.

In the last 10 years of rule, JDU's politics has only one objective, to install Nitish Kumar on the post of CM of Bihar at any cost. For this, one may have to betray the mandate, or leave the coalition parties, or sideline the leaders of his own party. Political experts believe that the recent turmoil is also a part of Nitish Kumar's plan to remain at the helm of the JDU and as the Chief Minister of Bihar.