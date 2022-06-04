DNA Exclusive: The true cost of water

The stories that don't have glitz and glamour don't often find space in prime-time slots of country's news channels. The simple reason for this is that these stories have poverty in them, which people don't want to watch sitting in their drawing rooms. However, it's extremely important to analyse the grim picture that often emerges from the hinterlands of our nation.

In today's DNA, Zee News Editor In Chief Sudhir Chaudhary analyses the water crisis in villages of heatwave-hit north-Indian states.

At places, the situation is so bad that people have to risk their lives in order to get a bottle of water to drink and make food. One such place is Madhya Pradesh's Dimartola village which falls in state's Didori district. The village, that houses around 550 families, has left no water to drink or cook food.

The four wells in the village have gone dry due to severe heatwave.

The women in this village are forced to climb down the walls of the wells to get a bottle of water. The women have to risk their lives - they have to climb down a wall of 30 feet - everytime they need a litre of water.

In a nutshell, the people of this village are risking their lives for every drop of water they drink.

The people here have alleged that they have received no relief from the district administration despite multiple complaints.

The visuals from the Dimartola village is a wake up call for those who waste water for the sake of 'having fun', swimming or taking a shower.

It's time we understand that our forefathers saw water coming through rivers and ponds, our fathers saw water coming from wells, and we are the generation that saw water coming to us via taps.

However, it's time to think on the availability of water for our future generations.

Watch DNA with Sudhir Chaudhary to understand in detail the potential water crisis in India.