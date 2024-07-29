DNA Exclusive: Toll Taxes Burdensome Or Essential? Know What Role They Play In Nation Building

Good roads are often seen as a marker of a prosperous nation, but recently, there have been some controversies sparked over toll taxes. The critics argue that tolls are burdensome, yet toll taxes are essential, not compulsory. In today’s episode of DNA, Zee News anchor Anant Tyagi has analysed why toll taxes are necessary.

Toll tax is the fee charged to drivers using certain roads, ensuring well-maintained, pothole-free highways. These roads save time and fuel, providing smoother journeys. Imagine if toll taxes were eliminated: road maintenance would decline, potholes would proliferate, and driving would become slower and more expensive due to increased fuel and vehicle maintenance costs.

Critics claim toll taxes symbolize oppression, yet these very roads enable faster travel. The truth is, people prefer convenient toll roads. Ending tolls could devastate the economy, costing around Rs 70,000 crore, bankrupting the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), and halting new highway projects and maintenance. Poor road conditions would elevate import and export costs, making goods pricier.

Toll roads save time significantly. For instance, the Delhi-Meerut journey now takes only 30-45 minutes on the toll expressway, down from three hours. Similarly, Delhi to Lucknow travel time has dropped from 10-12 hours to just 6-7 hours. This efficiency makes travel time, not distance, the critical measure.

Toll tax funds are vital for year-round road maintenance, installing signboards, CCTV, solar lights, animal barricades, and providing patrol and mechanic services. These facilities justify the toll rates, which are set based on the services offered.

Without toll taxes, road costs would shift to government budgets, funded by direct and indirect taxes. This raises the question: should people from one state pay for another state's highways? Toll taxes ensure that those who use the roads bear the maintenance costs. G News will continue to reveal more about the benefits of toll taxes in its ongoing campaign.

Watch tonight's episode for a detailed analysis: