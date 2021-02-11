DNA Exclusive: Toolkits, fake news and masters in protest management!

In DNA on Wednesday, we want to first introduce you to some such advertisements of the future, on which big companies will spend crores of rupees. You should not miss these advertisements today at all, because tomorrow when you turn the pages of the newspaper, you may encounter some similar advertisements.

These advertisements will say--Wanted Executive Protest Sales Manager which means they are looking for Sales Manager for Protest and only those with at least five years experience in the movement can apply for this job. You may also get a job advertisement for the post of Senior Protest Convener in an NGO. In this, you will be asked for 12 years of experience and in return, you can also get Rs 10 lakh or more salary offer.

You can see these future advertisements on DNA show and understand how the nature of the movement has changed in India. Now we tell you about one of the Fastest Growing Industry in India, which is producing a large number of negative thoughts and most of these ideas are prevalent in India.

This industry has liked India and this is the fastest growing industry. Today in India, the industry of agitation has become very large and huge and it is working in a very systematic way. The movement has its own tool kit, marketing and event companies and we feel that in the coming time it is possible to start its studies in schools and colleges in India.

Think after 10 years from now when someone will ask you what your son is doing what will be your answer? Perhaps you would say that your son is doing MBA in Protest Management. It may also happen that in the next few years, the governments should set up a Ministry of Protest Welfare like the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and a separate budget should be made for this ministry too. All this can happen and we think you should be ready for it.

According to a research by the Harvard University of America, if 3.5 per cent of the total population of a country plays an active role in a movement, then that movement is guaranteed to be 100 per cent successful. That is, if it is assumed that the total population of a country is 100 and more than 3 of them are protesting on any one subject, then their movement will be successful. That is, 3 people will impose their opinion on the rest of the 97 people of the country and get their favourite laws implemented and they will also be in a position to get them cancelled.

Now you may wonder why we are saying that in the coming time Master in Business Administration (MBA) will be replaced by Master in Business Agitation and your children will have to study Protest Management. To know, we want you to understand our analysis. Firstly, you must understand how the movement has now become a business model and what is its tool kit?

The term tool kit came into prominence recently when Sweden's environmental activist Greta Thunberg probably accidentally shared it on her Twitter account and it had the entire script of the conspiracy against India. Basically, a tool kit is a document that describes how support will be generated on social media during the movement, what types of hashtags will be used on Twitter, whom to contact if there is a problem during the demonstrations and what to do and what to avoid in a difficult situation? It all happens in a tool kit.

Some mechanic use these tools to take the movement car on the highway of lies and then try to gather a crowd of people by spreading Fake News. This turns the movement into an event and event management companies earn crores of rupees in its name. If the farmers understand this whole system in the context of the movement, then it can be the biggest example of Protest Management.

Tractors have become the face of this movement and it is claimed that two lakh tractors are standing on the borders of Delhi. On average, the price of a tractor is Rs 6 to 7 lakh. According to this, there are Rs 12 thousand crores worth of tractors standing on the borders of Delhi and see the irony that the people who have brought these tractors with them are being called as poor farmers and companies making such opinions among the people.

Many big Public Relation Agencies have also joined this movement, which takes up to lakhs of rupees for an event. Now, these companies are spreading falsehood about this movement internationally. A large number of people are being helped to control the crowd. Many people are working in different shifts in the name of Crowd Management and these people are being called Volunteer.

Hiring people who specialize in collecting donations: Money is being pumped like water to create a tool kit and PowerPoint presentation. With the help of NGO, Water Proof Tents, Feeding System, Foot Massager and Washing Machine for Washing are being provided to be on display.

Artists are being sought to write songs and slogans and big celebrities are participating in the events organized at the venue. All this is happening like a big event and international forces are also participating in it. Most importantly, it is being said that all this is happening for free.

There is a saying in English--There are no free lunches in this world. It means that nothing is found in the world for free and we feel that whatever facilities and support are being provided to the farmers who are taking up the movement, it also has a price and is not happening for free.

Just as the farmers' movement (aandolan) has become an industry, in the same way its definition has also changed and here is its new definition. In aandolan, A means Anarchy, the second A means Anti National (traitor), the meaning of N is Negative Propaganda, D means Delegitimise State (means to challenge the legitimacy of constitutional government), O means Ostracise Government (boycott government), L means Lies (running a factory of lies and fake news, A means Anger (doing politics of anger) and lastly N means Negate Nationalism (to reject nationalism outright).

So this is the new definition of the movement which is full of negative words. These negative thoughts are traded in this industry and buyers of these ideas are also easily found in India. Positive ideas do not get buyers quickly in India, but everyone is ready to give good value to negative thoughts.

The system of negative demonstrations that have emerged in India as a farmers protest, you should understand it today and we will tell you in a few points.

Firstly, Protest Entrepreneurs have hijacked the farmers' movement in India. Secondly, the purpose of this movement is not to repeal the agricultural laws. Rather the purpose of this movement is to end the legitimacy of the current central government and it is limited to anti-Modi. Thirdly, fallacious words are dominating the argument in this whole agitation. That is, logic and facts are being completely ignored.

Fourthly, the noise of lies is so high that the demand for truth has reduced very much. Nobody wants to know the truth. At one time, this phrase was so famous that lies spread like fire and take the form of destruction. But today we want to tell you that a lie spreads like a tweet and then spreads across the world, taking the form of Fake News and retweeting. Fifthly, tractors have been weaponized in the farmers' protests and it would not be wrong to say that tractors that make farming easy are now creating fear in the minds of people like tanks and AK 47 rifles. Sixthly, the farmers who roam in SUV trains are being described as poor farmers.

Seventhly, the farmers who are being described as poor, have succeeded in bringing the big celebrities of the world in their favour and the thing to understand here is that these celebrities have given their support to the farmers without reading about the agricultural laws. They also include the famous pop singer Rihana of America and the name of Pornstar Mia Khalifa is also included in it.

The eighth point, the activists have presented this lie to the world by making the fact that the new agricultural laws will end the system of MSP and government mandis. These movements are the princes of the politics which are seen in every movement. The ninth point, farmers turned down many proposals to talk to the government, but despite this, Fake News was spread in the world that the government is arrogant and is not talking to the poor farmers

Lastly, the purpose of this movement is not to repeal agricultural laws but is something else. Because if it was about the law, then the farmers would respect the committee set up by the Supreme Court in this case and the government proposed to keep the laws on hold for one and a half years, the farmers sitting on the movement would have accepted it. They did not do this and this shows that this movement is sponsored.

At first, there was talk of agricultural laws, then banners were put up for the release of the closed Urban Naxals in jail and there may be a demand for restoration of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

The movements of the activists who were mentioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his speech were also revealed in Parliament. We are constantly saying this to you that the agitators opposing the government under the guise of the farmers' movement have no knowledge about the agricultural laws brought by the central government. These people have not even read about the laws and this matter came to the fore in Parliament on Tuesday (February 9).

In Parliament, Congress leader Ravneet Bittu said that these three agricultural laws are unconstitutional and due to these laws, government mandis in the states will end. On this remark of Ravneet Bittu, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur protested and asked him where all this is written in the agricultural laws? Congress MP Ravneet Bittu did not have the answer to this question of Anurag Thakur and it shows that people and leaders opposing these laws have not read about them.