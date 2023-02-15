DNA Exclusive: UN Agency's Report Highlights the Dangers of Rising Sea Levels

New Delhi: The World Meteorological Organization, in its recent report, has warned about the danger of rising sea levels and its relation to global warming. According to the report, if global warming is limited to the target of 1.5 degrees Celsius, then the sea level will increase by 2 to 3 metres in the next two thousand years. Even if we managed to limit global warming to 2°C, seas would rise by 6 metres.

In today's DNA, Zee News' Rohit Ranjan will discuss the WMO report on the expected rise in sea levels due to global warming.

The rising water level of the sea is likely to affect places located along coastal lines. Cities that may be affected by the rising sea levels are Mumbai (India), Caira (Egypt), Bangkok (Thailand), Dhaka (Bangladesh), Jakarta (Indonesia), Shanghai (China), Copenhagen (Denmark), London (Britain), Los Angeles and New York (USA).

The WMO has said in the report that India, China, Bangladesh, and the Netherlands are in the highest danger zone of sea level rise globally.

From 1901 to 1971, the average sea level rose by 1.3 mm every year. Between 1971 and 2006, it increased to 1.9 mm per year. And then during 2006 to 2018 it almost doubled to 3.7 mm per year. And during 2013 to 2022, the sea level kept increasing at a rate of 4.5 mm per year every year.

The WMO report stated that “human influence was very likely the main driver of these increases since at least 1971”.