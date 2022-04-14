DNA Exclusive: US' hypocrisy on Human Rights

United States of America has issued a report on Human Rights violations and freedom of speech and expression in India. The report, issued by US' state department, makes an analysis of the same subjects in various nations in the world. However, the same report fails to mention United States - where Human Rights violations have seen a sharp rise in past two years.

Zee News Editor-In-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary makes an analysis United States' hypocrisy and double standards on human rights violations.

United States' report on Human Rights violation fails to mention a single incident of racism in the country. For example, two Sikh men were attacked in the US recently and a video of the same has gone viral on social media. This was a case of targeted attack on Sikhs in the country. However, the report fails to mention this incident.

Similarly, on 4th April, a US policeman killed a black man during arrest bid over a minor traffic violation. The black man, identified as Patrick Loya, was fatally shot at point black by the policeman during the arrest bid. A video of the incident was released by US police department today. The video clearly shows an overuse of power on the part of the policeman. It is believed that this man was shot-dead only because he was a black. However, the report by United States fails to mention all these racism and human right abuse incidents.

India's Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, who was on a state visit to United States, issued a sharp rebuttal to country on this matter. Jaishankar clearly said that any nation, in this particular stance United States, is free to hold opinions about India. However, India too is free to hold all kind of opinion on these nations.

“I would tell you that we also take our views on other people’s human rights situation, including that of the United States. So, we take up human rights issues when they arise in this country, especially when they pertain to our community. And in fact, we had a case yesterday…that’s really where we stand on that,” S Jaishankar had said.

S Jaishankar had made these remarks after US secretary of state Anthony Blinken said his country was monitoring “a rise in human rights abuses in India by some officials”.

The strong statement by Indian minister came during his 2+2 talk in United States - a very unusual and rare sight that tells volumes about India's changed attitude towards it's approach on global issues and foreign policy.

