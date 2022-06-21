DNA Exclusive: Violence against Agneepath scheme stops, Bharat Bandh fails

There has been no violence against the Agneepath scheme in the past 48 hours. The Bharat Bandh, called against the scheme, failed to gather support today. The Bharat Bandh hardly saw any response - most people who were detained for the protests were later found to be workers of opposition parties.



In today's DNA, Zee News Editor-In-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary analyses the low response to Bharat Bandh calls and end of violent protests against the armed forces' newly launched Agneepath scheme.

The armed forces have made it clear that the scheme would not be rolled back and anyone found to be involved in any violence would not be eligible for jobs under the Agneepath scheme.



Another highlight of the day was the Opposition's attempt to launch a farmer agitation-like protest at the Singhu border. The workers from the Opposition parties attempted to block the Singhu border in Delhi today. The police detained these people, and later, it was found that most of them were members of the Congress and other opposition parties.



Similarly, some Congress workers also tried to stop trains at Delhi's Shivaji Bridge railway station - however, they were soon dispersed by the security forces.



The central government announced the Agneepath scheme on June 14. And since then, there were violent protests against it in across the country. However, in a relief for administration, there has not been a single violent demonstration in the country for the last 48 hours.



Watch DNA with Sudhir Chaudhary to understand in detail the future of anti-Agneepath agitation.

