DNA Exclusive: Was Jawaharlal Nehru a visionary leader? Check his follies, other facts

New Delhi: The Constitution of India has now turned 71 years old, but the question is often raised that after covering this long journey has it become practical? If not, what are the reasons for it? The DNA report will try to ascertain what mistakes our leaders committed and how did they fail to understand the psyche of the nation.

You will be surprised to know that independent India actually got such leaders who can now be termed as the first beneficiaries of Independence. This report will, therefore, start its analysis with the speech Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of the country, wherein lies the essence of mistakes made in free India.

Pandit Nehru gave this speech to the Indian Constituent Assembly in Parliament on the night of 14th and 15th August 1947, when the country got independence from British rule. His speech said, “Long years ago we made a tryst with destiny; and now the time comes when we shall redeem our pledge, not wholly or in full measure, but very substantially. At the stroke of the midnight hour, when the world sleeps, India will awake to life and freedom.”

If you look at it according to Indian Standard Time, then it was morning in many countries but it was a night in India. Actually, the world was awake but it was bedtime for India, which actually got independence from the British, but yet to come out out of its slumber due to a handful of people in the power.

The Constitution of India came into force on January 26, 1950, after 2 years, 5 months, and 11 days of independence. The goals were also set to take India in a new direction, but these goals could not be fulfilled even after 71 years. The Republic Day is now restricted to a mere holiday. Why such a situation has come that people are quite disillusioned?.

While delving deep, the report has summarised the reasons into four points:

1. During independence, the leaders from Lutyens' Delhi were accepted as people's representatives including Jawaharlal Nehru who was said to be the master of media management. Such leaders evolved their brand value and emerged as public heroes. By the time of 1947, the freedom movement had many such leaders whose sole purpose was to remain in power by hooks or crooks. Considering these "designer leaders" as the popular faces of the public was a big reason and the nation is bearing the brunt of that folly.



2. After independence, when it was needed for the leaders to decide self-righteousness, they were tempted to follow the example of the Western countries and failed to consider the psyche of the people. They rather started to mold India in a way that it had never been. These leaders were so much impressed with the West that its reflection can be seen in the Constitution of India.

3. Mahatma Gandhi wanted the Congress to be dissolved, and be converted into Lok Sewak Sangh so that it may work for the good of society. He also advised that those who want to remain in politics, want to make their office, and are dreaming to get elected to Parliament, should leave Congress and form a new party, but it did not happen. Jawaharlal Nehru also did not respect his idea and could foresee a bright prospect in his political career at that time.

4. When the second World War started and the British grip on India started weakening, leaders like Jawaharlal Nehru and Mohammad Ali Jinnah had realised that this regime would not last long. Both the leaders had already started dreaming to become Prime Minister. After independence, they can be stated to have become the real beneficiaries of freedom.

In nutshell, these are the four points that took India in the wrong direction after independence, and the primacy of the Constitution was also sacrificed to serve the interests of political leaders.