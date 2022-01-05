DNA Exclusive: Was lapse in PM Narendra Modi’s security in Punjab a conspiracy to kill him?

New Delhi: India witnessed an unprecedented lapse in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security after his convoy was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes in Punjab’s Ferozepur.

Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary on Wednesday (January 5) analysed whether the incident was a mere security lapse or the Congress government wanted to insult PM Modi.

Or --- was it a conspiracy to kill him?

PM Modi’s cavalcade was stuck for 20 minutes on a flyover near Hussainiwala in Punjab’s Ferozepur. It is to be noted that this place is only 10 kilometres away from Pakistan. Hundreds of people present around shot the video of the PM’s convoy on their phones. What is worrying is that someone could have shot him from such a close range.

India lost two former PMs due to a security lapse. Indira Gandhi was assassinated by the Khalistani forces of Punjab, while Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by another terrorist organization LTTE.

This incident has raised significant questions about the government of Punjab and its intention.

PM Modi, who was supposed to visit the National Martyrs Memorial located in Hussainiwala village of Ferozepur before attending a poll rally, was earlier scheduled to reach this memorial by helicopter. However, due to bad weather and rain, it was decided that the PM will reach Ferozepur by road.

As per the protocol, the DGP of Punjab Police was informed that PM Modi would reach Ferozepur by road, who in turn assured that the police would make all the security arrangements. Although, from videos accessed by us, buses and other vehicles could be seen parked around the PM’s car. In another video, it is clearly visible that at some distance from this flyover, farmers were demonstrating in large numbers carrying flags of farmer organisations.

Questions are being raised as under the protocol - when the PM visits any state, he is received by the CM, State Secretary and DGP of that state. In case the CM is absent, the State Secretary and the DGP are definitely present. However, none of the three were at the airport to welcome him. Therefore, questions are also being raised from this that why Punjab's State Secretary and DGP did not follow the protocol and why they were not with the Prime Minister's convoy?

This shows that the Punjab Police failed to make necessary security arrangements for the PM's convoy.

