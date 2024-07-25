DNA Exclusive: Rumors of a potential division of West Bengal have ignited a fierce political debate in the state, following comments by Central Education Minister Sukanta Majumdar. Majumdar has proposed splitting West Bengal into two, with North Bengal being integrated into the North-East region. He argues that this move could accelerate development in North Bengal and has claimed to have discussed the idea with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In today’s episode of DNA Anant Tyagi analysed why the BJP has suddenly raised this issue. What is the BJP's political strategy and planning motivating this move?

Majumdar's proposal is seen as a strategic maneuver by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has made substantial gains in North Bengal. This region, encompassing eight districts from Malda to Cooch Behar, holds eight Lok Sabha seats. The BJP's performance in these districts has been notable: securing one seat in 2014, seven in 2019, and six in 2024. In the 2021 assembly elections, the party won 30 out of 56 seats in North Bengal, highlighting its stronghold in the region.

The idea of creating a separate Gorkhaland within North Bengal has been a long-standing demand. This historical context adds complexity to the current proposal, as any decision regarding regional integration or division would inevitably involve addressing long-standing local aspirations and grievances.