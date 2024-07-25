Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2770311
NewsIndia
BENGAL DIVISION

DNA Exclusive: What Is BJP MP Sukanta Majumdar's 'Division Blue Print' For West Bengal?

In today’s episode of DNA Anant Tyagi analysed why the BJP has suddenly raised this issue. What is the BJP's political strategy and planning motivating this move? 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Jul 25, 2024, 11:48 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

DNA Exclusive: What Is BJP MP Sukanta Majumdar's 'Division Blue Print' For West Bengal? Screengrab from today's episode of DNA.

DNA Exclusive: Rumors of a potential division of West Bengal have ignited a fierce political debate in the state, following comments by Central Education Minister Sukanta Majumdar. Majumdar has proposed splitting West Bengal into two, with North Bengal being integrated into the North-East region. He argues that this move could accelerate development in North Bengal and has claimed to have discussed the idea with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

In today’s episode of DNA Anant Tyagi analysed why the BJP has suddenly raised this issue. What is the BJP's political strategy and planning motivating this move? 

Watch Full Episode Of Today’s DNA Here: 

Majumdar's proposal is seen as a strategic maneuver by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has made substantial gains in North Bengal. This region, encompassing eight districts from Malda to Cooch Behar, holds eight Lok Sabha seats. The BJP's performance in these districts has been notable: securing one seat in 2014, seven in 2019, and six in 2024. In the 2021 assembly elections, the party won 30 out of 56 seats in North Bengal, highlighting its stronghold in the region. 

The idea of creating a separate Gorkhaland within North Bengal has been a long-standing demand. This historical context adds complexity to the current proposal, as any decision regarding regional integration or division would inevitably involve addressing long-standing local aspirations and grievances. 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Maharashtra's economy bigger than Pakistan's
DNA Video
DNA: Slogans Sar Tan Se Juda Raised in Kanpur
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi doesn't want to take RISK?
DNA Video
DNA: Tips to avoid anger of Kanwadis
DNA Video
DNA: How much do Indians sleep?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Google Baba' will save your challan
DNA Video
DNA: Ruckus over Budget 2024!
DNA Video
DNA: Nitish Kumar Loses Cool In Vidhan Sabha
DNA Video
DNA: World's most dangerous drones will be made in UP!
DNA Video
DNA: 7 big things of budget