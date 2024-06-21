Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2759580
NewsIndia
ZEE NEWS DNA

DNA Exclusive: What’s Behind The Alarming Surge In Amravati Farmer Suicides?

Between January and May 2024, the highest number of suicides by farmers have been reported in Maharashtra's Amravati.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Jun 21, 2024, 11:57 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

DNA Exclusive: What’s Behind The Alarming Surge In Amravati Farmer Suicides? In five months, Amravati division saw 461 farmer suicides, with Amravati district alone recording 146 deaths, highlighting a severe agricultural crisis in Maharashtra.

In a disturbing trend reported from Maharashtra's Amravati district, 2024 has seen a sharp rise in farmer suicides, earning the region the grim title of "Suicide Capital." According to recent statistics, 461 farmers in the Amravati division alone have tragically taken their lives within the span of just five months.

In today’s episode of DNA, Sourav Raj Jain analyses this severe agricultural crisis in the state of Maharashtra. 

Between January and May 2024, the highest number of suicides by farmers have been reported in Maharashtra's Amravati. In just five months, the Amravati division has witnessed a staggering toll of farmer suicides, with 461 cases reported. The distressing trend is especially pronounced in Amravati district, where 146 farmers have tragically ended their lives. Additionally, Yavatmal district recorded 132 suicides, Buldhana 83, Akola 82, and Washim 21, highlighting a widespread crisis gripping Maharashtra's agricultural communities. 

Watch Full Episode Here:

Cotton and soybean cultivation is done in Amravati. The famous Nagpur oranges are also cultivated in parts of Amravati district. Since starting soybean cultivation, Amravati's farmers have seen a significant decline in yield.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Irrefutable' evidence of NEET paper leak..Exclusive
DNA Video
DNA: Will Nitish Kumar go to Supreme Court?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is UP Police being praised?
DNA Video
DNA: Will Gold Prices Cross 1 Lakh Rupees?
DNA Video
DNA: Side-Effects of AC
DNA Video
DNA: Air pollution: Every day, 464 children in India die, says Report
DNA Video
DNA: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Gets Bail In Liquor Policy Case
DNA Video
DNA: 'BMW scandal' of MP's daughter
DNA Video
DNA: Why do engineers want to become 'constables'?
DNA Video
DNA: What went wrong for BJP in Ayodhya?