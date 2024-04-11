DNA Exclusive: Why Class 10th, 12th Students Are On Cybercriminals Radar

Millions of students and their families, awaiting the results of the tenth and twelfth board exams, should watch out for DNA today. In today's DNA, Sourab Raaj Jain exposed the cybercriminals' modus operandi to cheat students. If your child has also taken the board exams this year, you may receive a call. The caller may identify themselves as an education board official and inform you that your child has failed. If you want them to pass, you must send money. We are not trying to scare you but to caution you because at this time, cyber fraud is rapidly spreading across the country. Understanding the entire modus operandi of this cyber fraud is essential for you to protect yourself.

Watch Full DNA Expose Here

If you are not vigilant against cyber thugs, an fraud is bound to happen to you. Cybercriminals have devised various fraudulent methods that we cannot even imagine. And now, we will caution you against one such cyber fraud.

Recently, board exams have concluded in many states of India, and students are awaiting their results. Cybercriminals have become active to scam them. Cyber fraud cases are being reported from various states, including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh. States may differ, children may differ, but the modus operandi is the same...and many people have fallen victim to this modus operandi and lost their money.