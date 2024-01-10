DNA Exclusive: Why Eknath Shinde-Led Faction Is The Real Shiv Sena?

NEW DELHI: In a pivotal day for Maharashtra politics, the state Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar made a crucial decision determining which of the two factions of Shiv Sena is the real owner of the party founded by late Balasaheb Thackeray and confirming Eknath Shinde's continuation as the state's Chief Minister. Following an hour-long speech, the Speaker declared that the Shinde faction rightfully claims Shiv Sena, diminishing Uddhav Thackeray's authority over the party. The Speaker also validated the eligibility of the 16 legislators associated with the Shinde faction.

The Speaker's decision, communicated after reviewing a comprehensive 1200-page report, primarily rests on the Election Commission's ruling regarding Shiv Sena's constitution, where the Shinde faction was acknowledged as the legitimate heir to Shiv Sena.

The controversy began when Shiv Sena's Chief Whip, Sunil Prabhu, challenged the eligibility of the 16 legislators from the Shinde faction, citing their absence during a crucial party meeting on June 21, 2022. The Speaker, Rahul Narwekar, clarified that since that meeting, the Chief Whip position held by Sunil Prabhu was vacated, rendering him powerless to call party meetings or issue Whips.

This decision not only secures the seats of the 16 legislators but also elevates Eknath Shinde's stature within the party, positioning him as the Chief Minister. The Supreme Court's order and now the Speaker's verdict have resolved the crisis looming over the Shinde-led government.

While the Shinde faction celebrates, discontent brews within Uddhav Thackeray's camp, questioning the fairness of the decision. Allegations of a preordained verdict cast shadows over the legitimacy of the ruling.

In a country like India, voters often cast their ballots based on a party's ideology and principles. This is evident in both national and state elections, and the political upheaval in Maharashtra has only added to the intricacies of party politics.

The rift within Shiv Sena, beginning in June 2022 when 16 legislators, including Eknath Shinde, parted ways, led to legal battles and accusations. The recent decision by Speaker Narvekar, backed by the Supreme Court and Election Commission, has clarified that the Shinde faction is indeed the authentic heir to Shiv Sena.

To delve into the deeper intricacies of this political saga, Zee News anchor Sourabh Raaj Jain provides a detailed analysis of why the Eknath Shinde-led faction has been deemed the real Shiv Sena. Stay tuned for an insightful exploration into the political landscape that has captivated Maharashtra.