DNA Exclusive: Why Indian Students Are Being Targeted In US?

NEW DELHI: In the pursuit of higher education abroad, Indian students and their families are confronted with a harsh reality - one that challenges the idyllic image often portrayed in Hollywood movies. While developed countries like the United States, Canada, and the UK present themselves as powerful and welcoming destinations for education, recent events have cast a shadow over their ability to ensure the safety of foreign students within their borders.

Over the past year, the alarming trend of attacks on Indian students studying abroad has escalated, with the United States ranking among the top three countries where such incidents have occurred. Reports of assaults on Indian students in cities like Chicago have sparked outrage and raised serious questions about their safety.

The recent attack on a student in Chicago highlights the growing threat faced by Indian students in the United States. The harrowing CCTV footage capturing the assault serves as a stark reminder of the dangers lurking in the seemingly safe streets.

Tonight, Zee News anchor Saurabh Raaj Jain will delve deeper into the underlying factors contributing to the targeting of Indian students in the US. Through expert analysis and firsthand accounts, DNA aims to uncover the truth behind these disturbing incidents.

Sadly, the case of Saiyad Mazahir Ali, a student from Hyderabad studying at Indiana Wesleyan University, is not an isolated incident. Several Indian students have fallen victim to suspicious circumstances, with many losing their lives in tragic events across different cities in the US.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs has been prompted to intervene following the attack on Mazahir after his family appealed for medical assistance and justice. The anguish of these families reflects the growing concern over the safety of Indian students pursuing their dreams abroad.

The alarming number of deaths among Indian students abroad paints a grim picture, with Canada recording the highest fatalities followed by Britain and the United States. Despite these troubling statistics, authorities have failed to provide satisfactory explanations or conduct thorough investigations into these incidents.

The Joe Biden Administration's lack of attention to the safety of foreign students, despite the prominence of the US as a hub for higher education, underscores the urgent need for action. While America may boast prestigious universities, its failure to address the security concerns of international students remains a glaring oversight.

As the world grapples with the complexities of international education and student safety, it's imperative to address the underlying issues driving these attacks and implement measures to safeguard the well-being of students pursuing their academic aspirations abroad. Tonight, on DNA, Saurabh Raj Jain will lead the discussion to uncover the truth and advocate for change.