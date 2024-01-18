DNA Exclusive: Why Iran Carried Out Surgical Strike On Pakistan?

Pakistan has witnesses another surgical strike. Contrary to earlier assumptions, these strikes were not carried out by India or any non-Islamic state. India has consistently portrayed Pakistan as a haven for terrorist organizations, a sentiment now echoed by nations like Iran. In today's DNA, Sourabh Raaj Jain analysed the reason behind the attack.

Late last night, Iran executed two major missile strikes on locations associated with Jaish al-Adl, a Sunni terrorist organization based in Balochistan, Pakistan. This can be seen as a substantial airstrike by Iran within Pakistani territory, information that became apparent to Pakistan only after the attack. The aftermath has led to unrest in Pakistan, as the nation finds itself vulnerable to strikes from foreign powers without immediate awareness.

Following Iran's airstrikes, Pakistan is left with little room for rhetoric. The presence of terrorist organizations within Pakistan is increasingly acknowledged, even by Islamic countries. Although the Pakistani government strongly condemns Iran's actions, the reality is that Iran has conducted a significant surgical operation within Pakistan. This adds to the growing list of countries, including the United States and India, resorting to strikes against terrorist organizations within Pakistan.

Iran has often witnessed Baloch organizations from Pakistan conducting attacks on its soil, mirroring the reciprocal actions of Baloch groups from Iran launching assaults in Pakistani regions. Iran contends that terrorist groups like Jundallah and Jaish al-Adl find refuge in Pakistan and carry out attacks against Iran.

Suspicion looms over Pakistan because of its Shia-majority status, in contrast to Sunni-majority Iran and Baloch, who are predominantly Sunni Muslims. Iran believes that Pakistan supports Baloch terrorist organizations as proxies against Iran. This suspicion is a key motivator behind Iran's recent major airstrikes.

While Pakistan may express anger over the airstrike, the truth is that, after India, Iran has also conducted a significant surgical operation on Pakistani soil. The world is witnessing a shift where nations are taking action against terrorist organizations within Pakistan. Even traditional allies like the UAE are reportedly assisting India in secret operations against Pakistani terrorists.

Recent reports suggest that India, the UAE, and Afghanistan are jointly targeting terrorists based in Pakistan, using Indian facilities in the UAE and Afghanistan. The international community increasingly sees Pakistan as a breeding ground for terrorism, and after appealing to Pakistan for action, countries are now resorting to surgical strikes to address the issue.