IRAN

DNA Exclusive: Why Iran-Israel War Is Not A Good News For India

In the last one week, Iran and Israel have attacked each other with missiles and explosive drones.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 19, 2024, 10:44 PM IST|Source: Bureau
The escalating tensions between Israel and Iran have reached the threat of Atomic War. An attack by Iran on Israel's nuclear site will mark the beginning of a nuclear war. Why is this being said, and how prepared is Israel for this? We have prepared a report on this that you should definitely see. In today's DNA, Sourabh Raaj Jain analysed the Iran-Israel skirmishes and their repercussions on India.

If war breaks out between Israel and Iran and the situation escalates to nuclear attacks, not only will the Middle East be affected, but it will also have a direct impact on India. The war between the two countries could also cause economic damage to India.

Iran is a major producer of crude oil, with a daily production of 3.2 million barrels of crude oil. Seventy per cent of crude oil is supplied to Asia. If tensions between Israel and Iran escalate, it could lead to an increase in crude oil prices in Asia, affecting India. Difficulties for the common man already troubled by expensive oil could increase.

