DNA Exclusive: Political row over beautification of terrorist Yakub Memon's grave

New Delhi: A huge controversy broke out in Mumbai after terrorist Yakub Memon's grave was 'decorated' with LED lights. Memon was sentenced to death in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case which killed over 200 people. In 2015, Yakub Memon's body was buried at Bada Kabristan in Marine Lines, Mumbai. The grave of a terrorist had been decorated with gleaming white marble. The marble stones had been painted green. Five lights had been installed so that people can see the grave of terrorist Yakub even in the dark.

In today's DNA, Zee News' Rohit Ranjan will analyze the case of the 'beautification' of Yakub Memon's grave at Bada Kabristan in Marine Lines, Mumbai.

None of the nearby graves have marble decorations. It has been alleged that there is special attention being paid to Yakub Memon's grave. These allegations also showed merit because the tombs of the surroundings did not show the same decoration as this grave.

This is shocking as Memon was responsible for the death of hundreds of people.

People are glorifying terrorists and there is proof of this from his 2015 funeral as well.

At his funeral, there was a crowd of thousands of people where there should've been few as he didn't know many people in his lifetime.

In 2015, terrorist Yakub Memon was hanged, after which marble was installed on Yakub's grave in 2016-17. Permission to decorate the grave of a terrorist with marble was given by the trust looking after the arrangement of the cemetery.

Here's a recap of Memon's heinous crimes: In 1993, there were 12 bomb blasts at important places in Mumbai which killed 257 people and injured more than 1,400. Yakub Memon's elder brother, Tiger Memon, is the main accused in the blast. Yakub Memon was a chartered accountant at that time. However, Yakub always maintained that he did not know the conspiracy.

Fifteen people were sent to Pakistan for training in the blasts. These 15 people were given money by Yakub Memon. Shortly before the blasts, the entire Memon family had fled India. The entire plan for the Memon family to escape was prepared by Yakub.

The Mumbai serial blasts were planned by Tiger Memon, Dawood Ibrahim, and ISI together. That is why the Memon family got full protection in Pakistan. After the blasts, the entire Memon family stayed in Pakistan.

On August 5, 1994, Yakub Memon was arrested at the New Delhi railway station. However, Yakub is also said to have surrendered in Nepal in July. The case was heard for nearly 13 years. Then in July 2007, the TADA court sentenced Yakub Memon to death. After this, in March 2013, the Supreme Court upheld the death sentence and held Yakub Memon as the mastermind of the 1993 bomb blasts. In May 2014, then President Pranab Mukherjee rejected Yakub's mercy petition, and Memon was hanged in September 2015.