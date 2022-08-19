New Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi Government’s ‘Liquor policy’, which has been surrounded by controversies from the very day of its implementation has once again come to haunt the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). On Friday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted thorough raids at the residence of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the excise portfolio and is the creator and supervisor of the contentious policy. The CBI named Manish Sisodia in one of the FIRs and the agency has filed some crucial documents related to the policy. Raids were conducted in 21 locations across states. However, AAP leaders called it foul play by the BJP to malign Arvind Kejriwal’s government as its ‘education model’ got recognised and lauded in a New York Times article and the Central ruling party is unable to digest AAP’s popularity on a global stage.

What’s the ‘Liquor Policy’ controversy

While the BJP and other opposition parties continued to attack the policy by calling it an easy pass for the youth to deviate towards alcoholism and how it could make the capital unsafe for women, the bigger controversy erupted last month when Delhi's Lieutenant Governor Vinay Kumar Saxena had recommended a CBI inquiry against Manish Sisodia in a case related to Delhi's liquor policy.

Following the recommendations, the CBI booked 16 people including Manish Sisodia, officials associated with the Excise Department of Delhi.

It is also believed that the ED can also register a money laundering case against Sisodia based on CBI’s findings.

AAP in damage control mode

Soon after the CBI knocked on Manish Sisodia, the entire AAP unit began protesting and condemning the raids, which they called a government-motivated stunt.

Both Kejriwal, Sisodia and key leaders including Raghav Chadha, said that CBI is welcomed and nothing will be found on deputy CM.

From 11 am to 5:30 pm, Aam Aadmi Party ministers, MPs and leaders, including Chief Minister Kejriwal, held 7 press conferences. First AAP MP Sanjay Singh issued a statement followed by an online press conference by CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Later, MP Raghav Chadha followed by Saurabh Bhardwaj held a press conference. Then, Durgesh Pathak and Minister Gopal Rai followed the course.

