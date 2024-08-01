Israel has avenged the October 7 terrorist attack by killing Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh in a missile strike in Iran. Haniyeh was the mastermind behind the recent attacks on Israel and had been living in Qatar before moving to Iran. His death is a significant blow to Hamas and a warning to other terrorist groups. This raises the question of whether India will follow suit and take out its own most wanted terrorist, Hafiz Saeed, who is responsible for the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

Israel has shown that it will stop at nothing to protect its citizens and take down its enemies, even if it means operating outside its borders. The country has taken out several high-profile targets in recent months, including Hamas commanders and Iranian military leaders.

The operation to kill Haniyeh was months in the making, with Israeli intelligence agencies tracking his movements and waiting for the perfect moment to strike. The attack was carried out with precision and minimal collateral damage, a testament to Israel's military prowess.

Haniyeh's death is a significant achievement for Israel, but it is not the first time the country has taken down a high-profile target. In recent months, Israel has eliminated several top Hamas and Hezbollah commanders, sending a strong message to terrorist groups that they will not be tolerated.

