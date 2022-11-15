DNA Exclusive: World population reaches 8 Billion - Disaster or Opportunity?

The world welcomed the symbolic '8 billionth baby' on Tuesday (Nov 15), awarding the title to a baby girl born in the capital of the Philippines. The girl was born at Dr Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital in Manila, according to the Philippines’ Commission on Population and Development. As the population clock flashed 8,00,00,00,000 (800 crores), the United Nations (UN) described the global population reaching the mark as a "remarkable milestone" given that the human population numbered under one billion for millennia until around 1800, and that it took more than 100 years to grow from one to two billion.

India is projected to surpass China as the the world's most populous country during 2023. The population prospects report says that India's population stands at 1.412 billion in 2022, compared with China's 1.426 billion. India is projected to have a population of 1.668 billion in 2050, way ahead of China's 1.317 billion people by the middle of the century.

While it took the global population 12 years to grow from 7 to 8 billion, it will take approximately 15 years - until 2037 - for it to reach 9 billion, a sign that the overall growth rate of the global population is slowing.

The biggest question is whether the growing population is a burden or a boon to the earth. There are two types of ideologies about it. Some people are worried about it, while many people are calling it a milestone. But in the midst of this debate, a question that bothers everyone.. That is, can our earth meet the needs of so many people?

