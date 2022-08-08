New Delhi: Shrikant Tyagi, a resident of Grand Omaxe building in Noida, has been accused of behaving indecently with another female resident inside the building premises. After a video of the alleged BJP member's misbehaviour went viral on social media, an FIR was lodged against him by the Uttar Pradesh police under the Gangster Act. However, he is absconding at the moment. For the unversed, today, bulldozers were brought to the Noida society and illegal encroachments by Shrikant Tyagi were demolished.

In today's DNA, Zee News' Rohit Ranjan analysed the significance of the bulldozer action and how they've come to be recognised as a weapon against illegal construction in the country, beginning in Uttar Pradesh.

However, there has always been criticism on bulldozer action as the Opposition often calls it an action taken only on the minorities. When the video of Shrikant Tyagi's indecency went viral, the opposition targeted the BJP and alleged that Tyagi is a BJP worker which is wh action is not being taken against him. But eventually, the BJP did take action against the accused.

According to reports, Shrikant Tyagi has had a history of causing nuisance in the housing society and flouting rules. He had many illegal constructions in the building.

The fact that the Yogi Adityanath government took the action of running a bulldozer over the accused's illegal encroachments, it shows that religion is irrelevant when acting against 'criminals'. In addition, 6 UP policemen have been suspended on charges of negligence in the entire case.

A reward of Rs 25,000 has also been announced on Shrikant Tyagi. The GST team today raided 15 shops of Srikanth in Noida. Shrikant Tyagi, on Monday, filed an application for surrender in surajpur court in Gautam Budh Nagar. But the court has given August 10 as the date for the hearing. Several police teams are conducting continuous raids to arrest Shrikant Tyagi. With this, the six accused who showed dacoity in the Omaxe Society in support of Shrikant Tyagi have been sent to 14 days' judicial custody by the court.