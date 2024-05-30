Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2753386
NewsIndia
LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2024

DNA Exclusive: Analysis Of Alleged Connection Between Mukhtar Ansari's Family And Brigadier Usman

In today's DNA, Zee News brings you an exclusive ground report from Mau on alleged relation between Mukhtar Ansari's family and martyr Brigadier Usman, a lion of Nowshera, Param Vir Chakra winner.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 30, 2024, 12:38 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

DNA Exclusive: Analysis Of Alleged Connection Between Mukhtar Ansari's Family And Brigadier Usman

Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur Lok Sabha constituency is known for the influence of the Mukhtar Ansari family. After the late gangster turned politician's death, an atmosphere is been created about Ansari's family association with martyr Brigadier Usman. UP CM Yogi Adityanath's statement on the family relationship of Brigadier Usman and Mukhtar Ansari has heated up the political atmosphere. On Sunday, CM Adityanath addressed an election rally at Saidpur in Ghazipur where he rejected the claims of Ansari family's relation with Brigadier Usman. "The mafia family of Ghazipur is lying," CM Yogi said.

In today's DNA, Zee News brings you an exclusive ground report from Mau on alleged relation between Mukhtar Ansari's family and martyr Brigadier Usman, a lion of Nowshera, Param Vir Chakra winner.

Zee News reached the village of Brigadier Usman, a resident of Bibipur village in Mau. The stories of Brigadier Mohammad Usman's bravery are still told and narrated in the Indian Army. He was awarded the Maha Vir Chakra.In such a situation, the team of Zee Media reached the haveli of his native village, where it was found that he has a daughter and a son who live abroad.

Meanwhile, Mangru, who has been a caretaker in the haveli for 60 years, said that Bigradier had no relationship with the Ansari family, only 10 years ago Mukhtar and Afzal had started coming on the occasion of Martyr's Day, but he or his mother never came to the haveli. The investigation into Zee Media's relationship did not stop here. When the people living next to the haveli were also asked about the relationships, everyone clearly said that there is no such relationship of blood or direct relationship. 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why are people becoming Muslims in Philippines?
DNA Video
DNA: Modi vs Mamata in West Bengal Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 7
DNA Video
DNA: Politics Erupts Over Tejashwi and Rahul Mutton Party
DNA Video
DNA: Will Afghanistan attack Pakistan?
DNA Video
DNA: Will 'Yogi factor' emerge as BJP's game changer in Purvanchal?
DNA Video
DNA: Hemchand Manjhi to return Padma Shri amid naxalite threats
DNA Video
DNA: Influencer Bobby Kataria Arrested
DNA Video
DNA: Big relief from heatwave
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi's plan after Election Campaign
DNA Video
DNA: Big action on private schools