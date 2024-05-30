Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur Lok Sabha constituency is known for the influence of the Mukhtar Ansari family. After the late gangster turned politician's death, an atmosphere is been created about Ansari's family association with martyr Brigadier Usman. UP CM Yogi Adityanath's statement on the family relationship of Brigadier Usman and Mukhtar Ansari has heated up the political atmosphere. On Sunday, CM Adityanath addressed an election rally at Saidpur in Ghazipur where he rejected the claims of Ansari family's relation with Brigadier Usman. "The mafia family of Ghazipur is lying," CM Yogi said.

In today's DNA, Zee News brings you an exclusive ground report from Mau on alleged relation between Mukhtar Ansari's family and martyr Brigadier Usman, a lion of Nowshera, Param Vir Chakra winner.

Zee News reached the village of Brigadier Usman, a resident of Bibipur village in Mau. The stories of Brigadier Mohammad Usman's bravery are still told and narrated in the Indian Army. He was awarded the Maha Vir Chakra.In such a situation, the team of Zee Media reached the haveli of his native village, where it was found that he has a daughter and a son who live abroad.

Meanwhile, Mangru, who has been a caretaker in the haveli for 60 years, said that Bigradier had no relationship with the Ansari family, only 10 years ago Mukhtar and Afzal had started coming on the occasion of Martyr's Day, but he or his mother never came to the haveli. The investigation into Zee Media's relationship did not stop here. When the people living next to the haveli were also asked about the relationships, everyone clearly said that there is no such relationship of blood or direct relationship.