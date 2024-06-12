DNA Exclusive: Analysis Of SC Hearing On NEET UG 'Paper Leak, Exam Irregularities'

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has been under scrutiny since the results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG were announced on June 4th. Allegations of fraud in the results have led to a demand for answers from the NTA. However, the agency has been evasive, offering excuses instead of explanations. Now, the Supreme Court has stepped in, demanding answers directly from the NTA. The court has expressed concern over the credibility of the NEET exam, which has been tainted by allegations of paper leaks and fraudulent results. The NTA has been ordered to submit a response as soon as possible.

In today's DNA, Zee News' Saurabh Raaj Jain analysed the posed by the Supreme Court to the National Testing Agency (NTA) and we will also show exclusive evidence of rigging in NEET UG 2024 results.

The Supreme Court’s vacation bench heard petitions alleging paper leaks and irregularities in the NEET exam results. The court was hearing two petitions - one old petition alleging a paper leak, and a new one filed on June 10th, alleging fraud in the exam results. The petitions claim that the NTA acted arbitrarily in awarding grace marks in the NEET exam.

The NTA has been asked to explain the basis for awarding grace marks to the top 44 students, how 67 students scored a perfect 720 out of 720, how six students from the same exam center topped with 100 percent marks, and how many students scored 718 or 719 marks, which is deemed impossible. The NTA has also been asked to explain why the results were released ten days ahead of schedule on June 4th.

These are the questions that the NTA has so far failed to answer satisfactorily. But now, the agency has no choice but to respond, as the questions are coming directly from the Supreme Court.