Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2811505https://zeenews.india.com/india/dna-explains-the-separatist-agenda-in-kashmir-unveiling-the-terror-plot-2811505.html
NewsIndia
JAMMU & KASHMIR

DNA Explains: The Separatist Agenda in Kashmir; Unveiling The Terror Plot

The attackers responsible for the brutal assault on the tunnel project camp in Ganderbal have now been identified.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Medha Jha|Last Updated: Oct 25, 2024, 12:03 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

DNA Explains: The Separatist Agenda in Kashmir; Unveiling The Terror Plot Representative image

In recent developments, Kashmir's separatist toolkit has once again become active, threatening the safety of non-locals. A brutal attack in Ganderbal has sent shockwaves throughout the region, with echoes of violence reminiscent of past atrocities. In today's episode of DNA, Zee News explains this issue in detail:

Watch Full Episode Here:

Unveiling the Terrorists Behind Ganderbal Attack

The attackers responsible for the brutal assault on the tunnel project camp in Ganderbal have now been identified. The chilling images of the terrorists have surfaced, showing one wielding an AK-47 and another with an M-4 automatic assault rifle. The two men, named Abu Huraira and Khubaib, are believed to be operating between Srinagar and Ganderbal. Investigators have revealed that local "overground workers" provided crucial assistance to these terrorists, aiding their violent mission.

The Attack Patterns: Drawing Parallels with Global Incidents

Interestingly, a similar terrorist attack took place recently in Turkey’s capital, Ankara, where an aerospace company was targeted. This attack left five people dead and 22 injured. The striking similarity between the Ganderbal and Ankara attacks is the use of backpacks by the terrorists. These backpacks contained not only weapons but also food, GPS devices, medical kits, and explosives.

This backpack strategy mirrors the tactics employed by Ajmal Kasab, the terrorist who unleashed a reign of terror in Mumbai in 2008. Terrorists carrying backpacks typically signal two possibilities: they either plan to engage in prolonged combat or intend to detonate themselves after an attack.

 Resurgence of Separatism: The Hurriyat Connection

Meanwhile, as the Kashmir elections unfold, attacks on non-locals have resumed, and signs of renewed separatist activity are becoming evident. Notably, leaders formerly associated with the Hurriyat Conference, a banned separatist organization, have started regrouping. A video has emerged showing a meeting of these leaders, including prominent figures like Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Abdul Gani Bhat, Bilal Lone, and Masroor Abbas Ansari.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: SEBI Chief to Be Questioned by Public Accounts Committee
DNA Video
DNA: Has Congress Found Its ‘Indira’ in Priyanka Gandhi?
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi Adityanath to Sell UP-Made Weapons to America
DNA Video
DNA: What Discussed Between Modi and Xi Jinping?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Lawrence Bishnoi’s Influence Growing in Pakistan?
DNA Video
DNA: BJP MLA Files FIR Against Party Members in Bahraich Riot Case
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi Adityanath’s Impact in Mumbai: Posters Send Strong Message
DNA Video
DNA: Will Lawrence Bishnoi become a politician?
DNA Video
DNA: INA Foundation Day - Honoring Netaji’s Legacy
DNA Video
DNA: Terror Attack in Kashmir: How Did It Happen?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK