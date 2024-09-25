DNA: From Kashmir To Kanyakumari, Analysing Season Of Encounters
After a recent encounter involving accused Akshay Shinde in Badlapur, today’s DNA analysed the season of encounters.
After the encounter with Akshay Shinde, accused in the Badlapur sexual assault case, the political fallout continues in Maharashtra. The Shiv Sena faction led by Eknath Shinde is calling it a form of justice, while opposition leaders argue that shooting someone on the spot cannot be considered justice. This incident has sparked a larger argument about the balance between law enforcement and judicial processes in the state.
Police Inspector Sanjay Shinde, who shot accused Akshay Shinde, is recognised as an encounter specialist in the Mumbai Police. He has previously worked in the Anti-Extortion Cell alongside Pradeep Sharma, who is also known as an encounter specialist.
In today's DNA, the Zee News Anchor analysed the season of encounters.
The encounter has sparked in other states as well. In Uttar Pradesh, wheelchairs have become synonymous with police action, while in Madhya Pradesh, stretchers have taken on a similar significance in the context of police encounters.
Recently, a man named Arun Chauhan, who is accused of robbing a jeweller, was found lying on a stretcher. The police here also claim that their actions are justified, echoing the narrative seen in Uttar Pradesh.
