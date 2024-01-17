trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2710429
NewsIndia
AYODHYA RAM MANDIR

DNA In Ram: How Lord's Ram Idol At Ayodhya Temple Will Look Like? Watch Exclusive 3D Model

In today's DNA in Ram, Zee News brought you a 3D model of Lord Ram's idol in the Ayodhya temple based on our imagination.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 17, 2024, 12:03 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

DNA In Ram: How Lord's Ram Idol At Ayodhya Temple Will Look Like? Watch Exclusive 3D Model

New Delhi: Today we will start DNA with a special segment, which we have named DNA in Ram. You know that in DNA we show you the news related to the people with our sense of responsibility. We analyse the issues that affect the common people. Keeping in mind the faith of the devotees in Lord Ram, we have brought you every update related to the Ram Temple in this program. Because, at this time the whole country is immersed in Ram devotion, there is a wonderful flood of faith in Lord Ram. It seems that the whole country has become Ram-like.

In today's DNA in Ram, Zee News brought you a 3D model of Lord Ram's idol in the Ayodhya temple based on our imagination.

Now the countrymen are eagerly waiting for 22 January, when Ram Lalla’s consecration will take place. Special preparations are going on in the temples across the country. Crores of Ram devotees are ready to welcome Lord Ram. Every Ram devotee is preparing for this special historic day in his own style. In such a situation, now only one week is left for Ram Lalla’s consecration. Therefore, we have decided that from today till 22 January, we will start the program with the segment ‘DNA in Ram’ every day.

In this special segment today, we have brought a special news for you. Actually, for Ram Lalla’s consecration, three sculptors have made three different idols, out of which the idol made by Karnataka’s sculptor Arun Yogiraj has been selected for the consecration. Arun Yogiraj’s idol of Ram Lalla is so amazing and divine. There is curiosity in the minds of crores of Ram devotees about how Ram Lalla’s idol will look like.

Watch tonight's DNA for the whole segment:

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why propaganda before Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha?
DNA Video
DNA: Has the system failed in West Bengal?
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi begins 11-day ‘anushthan’ for Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha
DNA Video
DNA: Will Atal Setu become a boon for Mumbai?
DNA Video
DNA: All about Atal Setu Bridge
DNA Video
DNA: Sting Operation on trade of fake medicines
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News 'Operation D' Exposes Fake Medicine Syndicate
DNA Video
DNA: Government guidelines regarding admission in ICU
DNA Video
DNA: Golden 'door' in Ram Mandir
DNA Video
DNA: Big Win for Eknath Shinde