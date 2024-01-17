New Delhi: Today we will start DNA with a special segment, which we have named DNA in Ram. You know that in DNA we show you the news related to the people with our sense of responsibility. We analyse the issues that affect the common people. Keeping in mind the faith of the devotees in Lord Ram, we have brought you every update related to the Ram Temple in this program. Because, at this time the whole country is immersed in Ram devotion, there is a wonderful flood of faith in Lord Ram. It seems that the whole country has become Ram-like.

In today's DNA in Ram, Zee News brought you a 3D model of Lord Ram's idol in the Ayodhya temple based on our imagination.

Now the countrymen are eagerly waiting for 22 January, when Ram Lalla’s consecration will take place. Special preparations are going on in the temples across the country. Crores of Ram devotees are ready to welcome Lord Ram. Every Ram devotee is preparing for this special historic day in his own style. In such a situation, now only one week is left for Ram Lalla’s consecration. Therefore, we have decided that from today till 22 January, we will start the program with the segment ‘DNA in Ram’ every day.

In this special segment today, we have brought a special news for you. Actually, for Ram Lalla’s consecration, three sculptors have made three different idols, out of which the idol made by Karnataka’s sculptor Arun Yogiraj has been selected for the consecration. Arun Yogiraj’s idol of Ram Lalla is so amazing and divine. There is curiosity in the minds of crores of Ram devotees about how Ram Lalla’s idol will look like.

