DNA: Kejriwal Faces Fresh Trouble; ED Chargesheet Links Delhi CM And AAP To Liquor Policy Scam

In a new development that has escalated the ongoing liquor policy controversy, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal finds himself in deeper trouble with the latest supplementary chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). In today's DNA, Anant Tyagi analyses the chargesheet from the ED which brings fresh trouble for Arvind Kejriwal.

On page seven of the chargesheet, Arvind Kejriwal is listed as Accused No. 37, and the Aam Aadmi Party as Accused No. 38. This is the first time a political party has been named as an accused in a money laundering case.

According to the chargesheet, out of the ₹100 crore involved in the liquor policy scam, ₹45 crore was received by the Aam Aadmi Party. The ₹45 crore received through hawala transactions was used by the Aam Aadmi Party in the Goa elections.

This means that in the liquor policy case, Arvind Kejriwal, as the convener of the Aam Aadmi Party, is also an accused. However, the allegations against Arvind Kejriwal in the chargesheet are very serious. It is alleged that Arvind Kejriwal is the mastermind and kingpin of the liquor scam and he was directly involved in the liquor scam. It also mentions that Kejriwal had full knowledge of the use of bribery money in the Goa elections.

The Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi has taken cognizance of this supplementary chargesheet from the ED. The hearing on this matter is scheduled for July 12. However, political statements have already started to be made regarding this chargesheet.