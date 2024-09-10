Advertisement
PRESIDENT'S RULE IN DELHI

DNA: President’s Rule in Delhi? Why Has BJP Appealed To Prez Murmu

The core of the BJP’s argument rests on the claim that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, currently in jail and unable to perform his duties effectively.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 10, 2024, 11:47 PM IST|Source: Bureau
DNA: President’s Rule in Delhi? Why Has BJP Appealed To Prez Murmu

With the political tension in Delhi escalating, the question of whether President's Rule will be imposed has taken center stage. BJP legislators, citing a constitutional crisis, have submitted a letter to President Droupadi Murmu, demanding the dismissal of the Arvind Kejriwal-led government. The letter has been forwarded to the Ministry of Home Affairs for action, signaling a significant development in the political landscape. 

The core of the BJP’s argument rests on the claim that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, currently in jail and intermittently out on bail, is unable to perform his duties effectively, causing delays in critical public welfare initiatives. Moreover, the party alleges that central government schemes are not being implemented in the capital, further contributing to what they call a constitutional breakdown. 

WATCH: Full Episode Of Today’s DNA 

This move by the BJP comes in the lead-up to crucial elections, with Haryana voting on October 5 and Delhi's elections scheduled for early next year. The party had previously approached the Supreme Court, seeking Kejriwal's removal, but their plea was rejected twice. The timing of this renewed effort raises questions about its political motivations, especially with the upcoming electoral battles. 

