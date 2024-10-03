DNA: Sacred City Tirupati Turns Into Liquor Hub, Naidu Govt Issues 227 Licenses

The city of Tirupati, known as a major pilgrimage site, is at the center of this controversy. Reports indicate that over 200 licenses for alcohol shops have been issued in the Tirupati district, making it the highest in the entire state of Andhra Pradesh.The controversy over alcohol sales comes after recent scandal involving adulterated 'prasadam' (holy offerings) at the Tirumala Temple, which sparked nationwide outrage.

In today's news show DNA, our host, Anant Tyagi analysed an issue that’s stirring significant debate: Why is alcohol being sold in places of worship?



YSR Congress MP M Gurumurthy has accused the Chandrababu Naidu-led government of attempting to turn Tirupati into a "liquor hub." In a X post, Gurumurthy shared a gazette copy revealing the massive number of liquor licenses issued in the city, surpassing any other district in the state. He questioned the rationale behind allowing 227 liquor licenses in a place steeped in tradition and spirituality.

“Will the protection of Sanatan Dharma be ensured by opening these 227 liquor shops?” Gurumurthy asked, expressing his outrage at the government's decision. He further pointed out that while the state government has claimed to uphold the purity of Tirupati, the opening of alcohol shops contradicts this commitment.

However, this issue extends beyond just one pilgrimage site. A reality check across various religious towns in India shows a troubling trend where state revenues heavily rely on alcohol sales and licensing. From a religious and health perspective, alcohol is often viewed as sinful, yet its economic significance frequently overshadows spiritual beliefs.