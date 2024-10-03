Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2801649https://zeenews.india.com/india/dna-sacred-city-tirupati-turns-into-liquor-hub-naidu-govt-issues-227-licenses-2801649.html
NewsIndia
TIRUPATI LIQUOR CONTROVERSY

DNA: Sacred City Tirupati Turns Into Liquor Hub, Naidu Govt Issues 227 Licenses

In today's news show DNA, our host, Anant Tyagi analysed an issue that’s stirring significant debate: Why is alcohol being sold in places of worship?

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 03, 2024, 12:26 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

DNA: Sacred City Tirupati Turns Into Liquor Hub, Naidu Govt Issues 227 Licenses

The city of Tirupati, known as a major pilgrimage site, is at the center of this controversy. Reports indicate that over 200 licenses for alcohol shops have been issued in the Tirupati district, making it the highest in the entire state of Andhra Pradesh.The controversy over alcohol sales comes after recent scandal involving adulterated 'prasadam' (holy offerings) at the Tirumala Temple, which sparked nationwide outrage. 

In today's news show DNA, our host, Anant Tyagi analysed an issue that’s stirring significant debate: Why is alcohol being sold in places of worship?


YSR Congress MP M Gurumurthy has accused the Chandrababu Naidu-led government of attempting to turn Tirupati into a "liquor hub." In a X post, Gurumurthy shared a gazette copy revealing the massive number of liquor licenses issued in the city, surpassing any other district in the state. He questioned the rationale behind allowing 227 liquor licenses in a place steeped in tradition and spirituality.

“Will the protection of Sanatan Dharma be ensured by opening these 227 liquor shops?” Gurumurthy asked, expressing his outrage at the government's decision. He further pointed out that while the state government has claimed to uphold the purity of Tirupati, the opening of alcohol shops contradicts this commitment.

However, this issue extends beyond just one pilgrimage site. A reality check across various religious towns in India shows a troubling trend where state revenues heavily rely on alcohol sales and licensing. From a religious and health perspective, alcohol is often viewed as sinful, yet its economic significance frequently overshadows spiritual beliefs.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Baba Bageshwar Questions "Hawas Ka Pujari" dialogue
DNA Video
DNA: Sai Baba Statues Removed from 14 Varanasi Temples
DNA Video
DNA: Fake Sharma Family Exposed as Pakistanis in Bengaluru
DNA Video
DNA: BJP Leader's Cow Urine Demand for Garba Entry Sparks Controversy
DNA Video
DNA: Nasrallah Killed - Who Are People Mourning a Terrorist's Death in India?
DNA Video
DNA: Tirupati Laddu Case - SC Questions Allegations of Contaminated Ghee
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan Mourns Terrorist's Death, Nasrallah's 'Funeral' Sparks Protests
DNA Video
DNA: Special 26 Script Recreated-- Fake SBI Branch in Chhattisgarh
DNA Video
DNA: How to Protect Yourself from Online Fraud: Essential Steps
DNA Video
DNA: Bangladeshi Porn Star Arrested for Fake Documents, Illegal Stay in India
NEWS ON ONE CLICK