Shopian encounter

DNA samples of 3 men killed in Shopian encounter match with families in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri: Police

On July 18, the Army had claimed three terrorists were killed in Amshipura village in the higher reaches of south Kashmir's Shopian. 

DNA samples of 3 men killed in Shopian encounter match with families in Jammu and Kashmir&#039;s Rajouri: Police
ANI photo

SHOPIAN: The DNA samples of three men who were killed in an alleged fake encounter with the Army in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district in July have matched with their families from Rajouri, Srinagar IGP Kashmir range Vijay Kumar said on Friday (September 25)

"DNA samples of those killed in Shopian encounrer have matched with their families in Rajouri. Indian Army has already initiated action and police are doing investigation and will carry it forward. We will fast our action now he added," Kumar said. 

Asked whether the three men were indeed labourers, as claimed by their families, and not involved in terror activities, he said it is a matter of further investigation.

On July 18, the Army had claimed three terrorists were killed in Amshipura village in the higher reaches of south Kashmir's Shopian. It initiated an inquiry after social media reports indicated that the three men were from Rajouri and had gone missing in Amshipura.

The families of the three men claimed they worked as labourers in Shopian and lodged a police complaint.

The police also launched an investigation and collected the DNA samples of the three families from Rajouri to match with the slain men.

"The DNA report has come and matching has taken place," Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar told reporters here.
Asked if he meant that the DNA samples of the three men have matched with the families from Rajouri, he said, "There is positive matching with the families from Rajouri."

On whether it had been established that the three men were labourers and not involved in any terrorist activities, Kumar said, "The police are now taking up further investigations in the case."

The Army completed its inquiry into the matter in a record four weeks.

On September 18, the force said it had found prima facie evidence that its troops exceeded powers under the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) during the encounter and has initiated disciplinary proceedings.

Shopian encounter, shopian, Jammu and Kashmir, Encounter, Terrorism, Indian Army
