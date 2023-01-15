DNPA announces Digital Impact Awards - Check winners

Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA) today announced the winners of the e4m-DNPA Digital Impact Awards 2023. One Nation One Ration Card (ONORC) of the Ministry of Consumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution, CoWIN App of the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana of the Department of Financial Services, GST of Department of Revenue Ministry of Finance, Himmat App of Delhi Police, CAMPA app of Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change, E Gov portal and DigiLocker of Ministry of Electronics & IT (MEITY), DIKSHA platform under NCERT, Ministry of Education and POSHAN Tracker App of Department and Women Development have bagged the coveted Digital Impact Awards instituted by DNPA, an apex association of digital arms of 17 top publishers from Print & Electronic Media of India.

The winners announced today will be given awards on January 20 at the e4m DNPa Digital Conclave and Digital Impact Awards in New Delhi. e4m-DNPA Digital Impact Awards, recognise digital technology innovations that have improved citizens’ lives and promoted national-building. The e4m-DNPA Digital Impact Awards 2023 honours India's cutting-edge digital initiatives that deliver on-demand governance and services to citizens in various fields.

DNPA is an umbrella organization for the digital wings of media businesses in India, having initiated proactive action in recent years to restore equality and fairness for all news publishers. The association represents 17 media publishers, including Dainik Jagran, Dainik Bhaskar, Indian Express, Malayala Manorama, ETV, India Today Group, Times Group, Amar Ujala, Hindustan Times, Zee Media, ABP Network, Lokmat, NDTV, New Indian Express, Mathrubhumi, Hindu, and Network 18.

Awards were announced across 8 categories. They are as follows -

Best Use of Digital Media for Human Resource Development & Education – DIKSHA

(DIKSHA is a Digital Infrastructure for Knowledge Sharing)

2. Best Use of Digital Media for Health – CoWIN App

(Co-WIN application is the digital backbone for the vaccination drive in India).

3. Best Use of Digital Media for Financial Reforms – Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana

(Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana is a revolutionary Financial Inclusion Program)

4. Best Use of Digital Media for Sustainability and Environment Protection – CAMPA- (e-green watch portal)

5. Best Use of Digital Media to Promote Ease of Business – E-governance Portal. It is the national Portal of India that provides single-window access to information and services that are electronically delivered by the Government.

6. Best Use of Digital Media for Governance & Administrative Reforms –

6A) GST Portal- Goods & Services Tax

6B) Best Use of Digital Media for Governance & Administrative Reforms – One Nation One Ration Card Yojana

7. Best Use of Digital Media for Women & Child Welfare Reforms –

7A). Poshan Tracker App

7B). Himmat Plus Ap

8. Best Use of Digital Media for Ease of Living –Digilocker

The awardees were selected by an eminent jury led by Sunil Arora, Former Chief Election Commissioner of India & Secretary Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, GoI. The jury members included S Ravi, Former Chairman, of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) & Managing Partner, Ravi Rajan & Company, Chairman, of TFCI, Aruna Sharma, Former Secretary, of Ministry of IT & Electronic, Government of India, Dr Annurag Batra, Chairman & Editor-in-Chief, BW & exchange4media, Sanjay Dwivedi, Director General, Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Ashish Bhasin, Co-Founder & Chairman, RD & X Network, Dr Jagdish Mitra, Chief Strategy Officer & Head of Growth, Tech Mahindra.