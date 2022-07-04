NewsIndia
MAMATA BANERJEE

'Do it at your own risk, UNTILL...', Mamata Banerjee's Minister sets the time for 'CORRUPTION'

West Bengal Minister for Micro, Small, Medium and Textiles said, "Forget what you have done before. Until 2024, you have to follow a few rules. If you want to rule for ten years, you have to fast for two years."

Last Updated: Jul 04, 2022, 10:50 AM IST
  • There was a booth-based workers' convention in Dharampur area of Ilambazar on Sunday.
  • The minister said, "Till 2024, you have to follow a rule. Don't do any corruption."
  • BJP's Bolpur district organisational president Sanyasi Charan Mandal reacted to the minister's statement.

"If you are doing any corruption, do it on your own risk, the party will not take responsibility for it." Mamata Banerjee's Minister Chandranath Sinha gave such a clear message to the booth presidents from the TMC workers' conference in Bolpur. He asked them to "fast" until 2024. The minister's statement has been criticised by the local BJP leadership. The opposition alleged that the minister had only warned the party workers for the next two years. There was a booth-based workers' convention in Dharampur area of Ilambazar on Sunday. He was joined by Bolpur MLA and the state's Minister for Micro, Small and Medium and Textiles Chandranath Sinha. He said, "Forget what you have done before. Until 2024, you have to follow a few rules. If you want to rule for ten years, you have to fast for two years."

Minister Chandranath Sinha said, "Till 2024, you have to follow a rule. Don't do any corruption. I would request those in charge of the booth to sit with all the people in the booth. I've said this before, but you're not listening. So this is the last time I am saying that those who are in charge of the booth, sit with everyone. Don't leave anyone untouched. If we can't come together before 2024 lok sabha election, then they (BJP) will come in and show you the door. Then we will have nothing but tears.

Meanwhile, BJP's Bolpur district organisational president Sanyasi Charan Mandal reacted to the minister's statement, "The minister has understood that the BJP will give a big fight in the panchayat and Lok Sabha elections ahead. Therefore, this is a warning for the party workers not to indulge in corruption. It won't be of any use."

