If you are an Indian student, staying in the country or settled abroad and making plans for abroad, make sure they don’t involve going to Pakistan.

The University Grant Commission (UGC) and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) have issued an advisory for Indian students asking them not to go to Pakistan for higher studies.

In n a joint notification, issued on Friday, the education bodies stated that those who pursue a degree from Pakistan will not be eligible for employment or higher studies in India thereafter.

The circular, however, makes an exception for Pakistani migrants who have been granted Indian citizenship.

“All concerned are advised not to travel to Pakistan for pursuing Higher Education. Any Indian national/ Overseas Citizen of India who intends to take admitted to any degree college/ educational institution of Pakistan shall not be eligible for seeking employment or higher studies in India on the basis of such educational qualifications (in any subject) acquired in Pakistan,” the notification read.

“However, migrants and their children who have acquired higher education degrees in Pakistan and have been awarded citizenship by India would be eligible for seeking employment in India after obtaining Security Clearance from MHA,” it added.

The latest educational advisory comes less than a month after the regulatory authorities asked Indian students not to opt for studies in China.

While the cause of Pakistan related circular is yet not known, the advisory against travelling to China for education came after the Chinese government denied visas to Indian students already pursuing degrees in Chinese universities.

